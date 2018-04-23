Powered by RebelMouse
Onstage This Week: NYCB's Spring Season Opens, World Premieres at Cincinnati Ballet and Wonderbound, and More

Tiler Peck in Balanchine's "Tchaikovsky Pas De Deux." Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy New York City Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


NYCB Spring Season Opens

NYCB's 2018 Spring Season opens on April 24. The next six weeks are filled with all of what NYCB has to offer including classic works by George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, world premieres by Justin Peck and Warren Carlyle (each paying tribute to Robbins), and the full-length Coppélia. April 24-28 is all Balanchine; audiences can see works including Agon, The Four Temperaments and Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux. April 28 also offers NYCB's 21st Century Choreographers program, which will appear again later in the month, and includes Peter Walkers' dance odyssey, Alexei Ratmansky's Pictures at an Exhibition and Justin Peck's Year of the Rabbit. Below, Tiler Peck discusses what Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux means to her—she'll be dancing the work April 25 with Joaquin De Luz.

Bold Moves at Cincinnati Ballet

This three-part program running April 26-29 features world premieres by contemporary choreographers Jennifer Archibald and Kate Weare as well as the company premiere of Justin Peck's Murder Ballades (set on the company by Patricia Delgado). Archibald is the company's resident choreographer (the first woman to hold that title in its 40-year history). With a body of work ranging from hip-hop to ballet, we're excited to see what this new piece will bring.



Wonderbound Presents a Zany Take on Mozart

The Denver-based company debuts Madness, Rack and Honey April 27–May 6 with live music by the Colorado Symphony. The program is comprised of two works, both to Mozart. Garret Ammon's Madness, Rack and Honey opens the program—the title comes from the a collection of lectures by the poet Mary Ruefle. Ammon made the piece for Smuin Ballet in 2016. Company dancer Sarah Tallman's world premiere titled I Didn't Hear You, I Was Away with the Fairies also pulls from poetry (namely Langston Hughes and E.E. Cummings). Catch a glimpse in the below trailer.


World Premiere at New York Theatre Ballet

April 27-29, New York Theatre Ballet presents a world premiere by British choreographer Richard Alston alongside encore performances of three rarely seen Jerome Robbins ballets—Septet, Concertino and Rondo—in honor of his centennial. With live music throughout, the program, held at Florence Gould Hall in NYC, is sure to excite. Alston's The Seasons is described as a meditation on the cycle of a year in nature, with inspiration from Indian philosophical thought.


Charlotte Ballet Beckons the Spring

Charlotte Ballet's April 26-28 Spring Works program features works by three choreographers new to the company: former Charlotte Ballet dancer Bryan Arias, Helen Pickett and Filipe Portugal (this program marks his North American choreographic debut). Also on the program is Ohad Naharin's Minus 16. You can check out why the dancers are excited about Spring Works in this article, and catch a glimpse of Minus 16 in fast-paced trailer below.


Festival Ballet Providence Goes Under the Sea

Festival Ballet Providence presents its season finale April 27-29. Mark Diamond's Little Mermaid will incorporate multi-media elements and delve into the famous fairy tale with a full cast of characters, including students from the Festival Ballet Providence School. The show also marks the final performance for company dancer Alan Alberto. Check out these whimsical costumes and sets in the below trailer.


Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève is in NYC

The Switzerland-based contemporary ballet company returns to NYC's Joyce Theater April 24-29 with Swedish choreographer Pontus Lidberg's full-length ballet Une Autre Passion, an abstract take on Bach's Saint Matthew Passion.


Tudor, Balanchine and Ashton at Sarasota Ballet

Closing out their 2017-2018 season, Sarasota Ballet presents Great Masters of Dance April 27-28. The program features four works: Antony Tudor's The Leaves Are Fading, George Balanchine's Bugaku and Tarantella, and Sir Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand. Balanchine originally choreographed Bugaku for New York City Ballet in 1963; it portrays a Japanese wedding ceremony, paying tribute to the refined elegance of Japanese music and dance. Principal Logan Learned will be dancing Tarantella in his farewell performance with the company.

Ellen Overstreet and Ricardo Rhodes in "Bugaku." Photo by Frank Atura, Courtesy Sarasota Ballet.

Ballet Stars

YAGP Just Announced the 2018 Winners

Elisabeth Beyer. Photo Courtesy VAM Productions.

Congratulations to the 2018 YAGP winners! After months of semi-finals, 1,800 dancers from around the world were chosen to attend a week of finals in New York, competing for ballet scholarships and contracts. We've been following the action all week (you can catch up on our backstage coverage, here). The 2018 competition wrapped up on April 19 with the Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow gala which featured performances from pros like American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck. Following today's awards ceremony, YAGP has just announced this year's winners (aka the dancers you're going to want make note of). Check out the full list and highlights from the competition below.

Senior Women

1st Place: Elisabeth Beyer (15), Ellison Ballet - Professional Training Program, NY, USA

2nd Place: Guo Wen Jin (16), Shanghai Dance School, China

3rd Place: Seon Mee Park (18), Korea National University of Arts, Korea

3rd Place: Basia Rhoden (15), Master Ballet Academy, AZ, USA


Guo Wen Jin; Courtesy VAM Productions

Ballet Stars

Exclusive: After Suffering a Ruptured Achilles Tendon, Michaela DePrince is Bouncing Back

Photo by Rob Becker, courtesy DePrince.

In January, a commercial for Chase's QuickPay Mobile App starring Michaela DePrince aired on national television. In March, it was announced that Madonna would be directing the movie version of DePrince's autobiography. And in April, she graced the cover of Harper's Bazarre Netherlands. With all the buzz, it's easy to forget that the Dutch National Ballet soloist has been sidelined since August 2017 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. Pointe checked in with DePrince to see how her recovery is going.

Last fall, you ruptured your Achilles tendon. How did that happen?

It was the first of August. I was in Sicily doing an event with Google. We had dinner at a temple and it was just absolutely incredible. I'm kind of clumsy outside of ballet, so I thought it would be safer if I took my shoes off. Then Lenny Kravitz starts to sing a song and he dedicates it to me. I got up and went to go sit next to him on the stage. When I got up from sitting, I stepped in the wrong place at the wrong time. I knew right away that I ruptured my Achilles. They brought me to an ambulance and took me to the hospital. I flew back to the Netherlands the next day and had an appointment with the doctors here in Amsterdam. They said, "Yeah, you ruptured three quarters of your Achilles." And then on August 14, I had surgery.

Ballet Stars

Ballet Unbound: Inside Rehearsals for San Francisco Ballet's Ambitious New Works Festival

From left: Jennifer Stahl, Lonnie Weeks and Sasha De Sola in rehearsal for Trey McIntyre's new work. Photo by Christian Peacock for Pointe.

Photography by Christian Peacock

Summer is always a lively time at San Francisco Ballet, as the dancers return from vacation and launch into rehearsals for the upcoming season. But last July through September felt absolutely electric with creativity as the company created 12 world premieres for Unbound: A Festival of New Works, a cutting-edge program that will run April 20–May 6 at the War Memorial Opera House.

Artistic director Helgi Tomasson invited a wish list of international choreographers to participate: David Dawson, Alonzo King, Edwaard Liang, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Cathy Marston, Trey McIntyre, Justin Peck, Arthur Pita, Dwight Rhoden, Myles Thatcher, Stanton Welch and Christopher Wheeldon. Each got about 12 dancers, three weeks' studio time and, aside from a few general guidelines, total artistic freedom.

Ballet Careers

Ask Amy: How Should I Prepare for My First Professional Dance Job?

Make sure you're comfortable slipping into pointe shoes for center. Photo by Jim Lafferty.

I was offered a company contract (my first!) starting this fall. What should I do in the meantime to make sure I'm as prepared as possible? —Melissa

News

Bolshoi Dancers Denied Visas to Perform at YAGP Gala in NYC

Olga Smirnova. Photo by Quinn Wharton.

Several weeks ago, Youth America Grand Prix announced that the lineup for tonight's Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala at Lincoln Center's Koch Theater would include Bolshoi Ballet principal Olga Smirnova and first soloist Jacopo Tissi. But an article in Page Six published last night states that Smirnova and Tissi were denied visas to enter the US.

YAGP organizers "believe the Department of Homeland Security's decision may be motivated by the myriad tensions between the superpowers," says the piece, noting that "Smirnova is so revered in Moscow that her treatment could create a Russian backlash." The Mariinsky Ballet's Kimin Kim did receive a visa and was allowed to perform as scheduled.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: These Dancers' Childhood Recital Photos Will Make Your Day

Houston Ballet principal Connor Walsh getting early practice as a leading man. Photo courtesy Connor Walsh

It's that time of year again—recital season! And not so long ago, some of your favorite ballet dancers were having their own recital experiences: dancing, discovering, bowing, laughing, receiving after-show flowers, making memories, and, of course, having their pictures taken! For this week's #TBT, we gathered recital photos—and the stories behind them—from five of our favorite dancers.

Gillian Murphy, American Ballet Theatre

Murphy gets ready for her role as "Mary Had a Little Lamb." Photo courtesy Gillian Murphy.

"This photo was taken by my mom when I was 11, waiting in the dressing room (the band room of West Florence High School in South Carolina) before I went onstage as 'Mary' for a recital piece featuring 3-year-olds as little lambs.I had so much fun being the teacher's assistant in the baby ballet class each week, particularly because my little sister Tessa [pictured below] was one of the 3-year-olds. I remember feeling quite grown up at the time because I was dancing in the older kids' recital piece later in the program, but in this moment I was just looking forward to leading my little lambs onstage in their number."

