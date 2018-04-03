Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Apr. 03, 2018 02:59PM EST

Onstage This Week: NBoC Brings "Nijinsky" to San Francisco, Kansas City Ballet's 60th Anniversary Festival, and More

National Ballet of Canada's Francesco Gabriele Frola in "Nijinsky." Photo by Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


National Ballet of Canada Brings John Neumeier's Nijinsky to San Francisco

NBoC is bringing their acclaimed production of John Neumeier's Nijinsky to San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House April 3-8 as part of San Francisco Ballet's spring season. As part of a reciprocal agreement, SFB will tour to Toronto in an upcoming season. We're jealous that Bay Area audiences have the chance to see this thrilling ballet, which delves into the life and work of the famous 20th century choreographer and dancer Vaslav Nijinsky. Catch a glimpse in the below video.


There are three exciting companies performing on NYC stages this week:

  • April 4-7, Dance Theatre of Harlem heads to New York City Center for its 2018 hometown spring season. Highlights include the company's New York premieres of Darrell Grand Moultrie's Harlem on My Mind, Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth and George Balanchine's Valse-Fantaisie. The program will also feature the revival of Geoffrey Holder's Dougla with guest artists from Collage Dance Collective. Want a sneak peek? Check out our Facebook LIVE video of DTH in rehearsal for Harlem on My Mind.
  • The New Jersey-based American Repertory Ballet returns to the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College April 6-7 in a program titled Generations: Influences From the Modern Age. This triple bill includes the company premieres of artistic director Douglas Martin's Rite of Spring and Gerald Arpino's Sea Shadow alongside modern dance pioneer José Limón's There is a Time.
  • Russian choreographer Boris Eifman brings his St. Petersburg-based company Eifman Ballet to Lincoln Center's Koch Theater April 6-8 in his innovative production of Anna Karenina, to music by Tchaikovsky. Check out their fast-paced trailer here.


Pennsylvania Ballet's Mixed Rep Program

April 5-8, PAB presents Grace & Grandeur, a mixed repertoire program including the second act of Marius Petipa's Paquita, Christopher Wheeldon's For Four and George Balanchine's Theme and Variations. We love this video compilation that the company posted on Instagram of Sterling Baca, Jack Thomas and Ze Cheng Liang slaying Theme and Variations' infamous double tour/pirouette series.


    Alabama Ballet Presents the Company Premiere of La Fille Mal Gardée

    Alabama Ballet presents the light-hearted, family friendly La Fille Mal Gardée (The Wayward Daughter) at the BJCC Theatre in Birmingham April 6-8. This ballet, with its bright costumes, maypole scene and dancing chickens (see below) seems like the perfect way to beckon in springtime.


    Kansas City Ballet's Chock-Full 60th Anniversary Season

    KCB will continue its season-long 60th Anniversary Dance Festival over the next two weekends with two world premieres and six company premieres. April 6-8, KCB will dance George Balanchine's Diamonds, Jiří Kylián's Petite Mort and the world premiere of Matthew Neenan's The Uneven. April 13-15 the company will present James Kudelka's The Man in Black, Stanton Welch's Play and the world premiere of Andrea Schermoly's Klein Perspectives. Check out Neenan's new work below.


    Miami City Ballet's Alexei Ratmansky Company Premiere

    MCB presents a mixed rep program in three Florida cities over three weekends this month (April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, April 13-15 in Miami and April 28-29 in Fort Lauderdale). The lineup includes George Balanchine's Apollo and La Valse alongside the company premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's Concerto DSCH. No matter how many times we've seen Apollo, we can never get enough of this classic shot.


    Ballet Memphis Brings Back Their Magical Peter Pan

    April 7-8, Ballet Memphis brings back associate artistic director Steven McMahon's Peter Pan. The story of Peter Pan is special to the young choreographer; it was the first ballet he ever saw on stage as a 10-year-old in Scotland, sparking the dream of a dance career. The production includes such extensive flying effects that when the company recently moved to new studios, they built one with 45 foot ceilings so that they could rehearse the ballet in-house. Longtime company member Julie Marie Niekrasz will dance Wendy in her last mainstage role before retiring from the company, making this run extra special.

    Ballet Stars

    Tiler Peck Has Been Immortalized as a Sculpture—with Proceeds Going Towards Cancer Research

    Photo Courtesy Elliott Arkin.

    You can find Tiler Peck just about anywhere these days—onstage at New York City Ballet, in commercials, on "The Ellen Degeneres Show." And let's not forget starring in 2014's Little Dancer, a musical that followed the creation of Edgar Degas' famous sculpture, "Little Dancer Aged 14." Peck played Marie van Goethem, the young Paris Opéra Ballet School student who modeled for Degas. Now, she's reprising the role—er, her likeness is—for a good cause. Visual artist Elliott Arkin has created a series of limited edition sculptures of Peck as the Little Dancer. Proceeds will go to Dance Against Cancer, the annual benefit concert for the American Cancer Society produced by NYCB principal Daniel Ulbricht and Manhattan Youth Ballet programming director Erin Fogarty (both of whom lost a parent to the disease). Peck will also be part of the event's star-studded cast; all of the dancers donate their time, and most perform in memory of a loved one.

    Ballet Careers

    Avant Chamber Ballet Nurtures Women Choreographers

    Michelle Thompson Ulerich. Photo by Anne Marie Bloodgood, Courtesy Avant Chamber Ballet.

    Founded in 2012, Dallas-based Avant Chamber Ballet (ACB) has made a name for itself by presenting works by Christopher Wheeldon, George Balanchine and other major choreographers. Yet its Women's Choreography Project, now in its fourth year, makes ACB a company to watch in Texas and beyond. The Project's capstone is the annual choreography contest; the winner receives a stipend and the chance to set a new work on ACB's outstanding 18-member troupe. Nurturing the careers of women dancemakers is a central part of the company's mission. "As an independent choreographer, I found it almost impossible to get a professional commission," says ACB founder and artistic director Katie Cooper. "One of the reasons I started ACB was to make my own opportunities for creating new works."

    Ballet Stars

    EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

    Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

    This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

    If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

    In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

    "I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

    News

    Onstage This Week: YAGP Finals, San Francisco Ballet's Festival of New Works, and More

    YAGP 2018 New York Finals Week. Photo by VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP.

    Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


    Youth America Grand Prix

    After months of semi-finals, the final round of YAGP 2018 is finally here! This week, 1,800 finalists from 30 countries (chosen from the over 10,000 who auditioned) are gathered in New York. On April 18, the competition culminates in the Final Round at the Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, where the most promising participants will compete for scholarships and contracts with ballet schools and companies around the world. April 19 marks YAGP's Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala, featuring finalists from the competition alongside international ballet stars including Dutch National Ballet principal Sasha Mukhamedov, American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and Daniil Simkin, and New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht, among others. YAGP is live-streaming the finals all week—you can check it out on their website. Also, keep an eye on Pointe's social media channels tomorrow, April 17, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the competition.

    Competing in YAGP this week? Here's a good luck message from ABT's Stella Abrera.

    News

    Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner Are Choreographing for NYCB

    Kyle Abraham's "Untitled America" for Ailey. Photo by Paul Kolnik.

    Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)

    As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choicesKyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.

    Neither choreographer has made work on a large ballet company before, though Abraham created a duet with Wendy Whelan for her "Restless Creature" series, among his other commissions for companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and work for his own company. And though Portner has been a favorite in commercial circles for a few years now, the concert commissions have just recently started rolling in: This fall she'll be collaborating with Lil Buck and Dev Hynesfor a full-length work for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and working with Anne Plamondon on a Fall for Dance North piece.

    News

    Maria Kochetkova to Leave San Francisco Ballet

    Kochetkova in Helgi Tomasson's Trio. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

    San Francisco Ballet announced this morning that principal dancer Maria Kochetkova will leave the company at the the end of the 2017–18 season. Her final performance date has not yet been announced, but it will be sometime during the company's Unbound Festival, April 20–May 6.

    Ballet Careers

    Red Flags: Don't Ignore These Warning Signs at Your Company

    Thompson was one of 23 American National Ballet dancers let go last fall. Photo by Giovanni Pizzino, Courtesy Thompson.

    "All I want to do is dance," says Kimberly Thompson, 24. But because of her muscular physique, Thompson says, she struggled to find a company job. American National Ballet seemed like a dream come true: Founded in Charleston, South Carolina, in early 2017, the ambitious startup proclaimed itself as a home for dancers of diverse body types and ethnicities.

    Thompson landed a corps contract with ANB and relocated from Maryland to Charleston. "September 18, 2017, was our first day," she recalls. On October 23, Thompson was one of 23 dancers (out of nearly 50) let go. And while the reasons for ANB's dramatic rise and fall have not been made fully public, the fallout for those artists is very real.

    ANB, which officially dissolved a few months later, is only the most recent example of a company that's come and gone, leaving dancers in the lurch. Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet shuttered in 2015, Silicon Valley Ballet closed mid-season in 2016, and Ballet Pacifica folded in 2007—after 42 years.

    With ballet jobs scarce, getting an offer—any offer—can feel like the chance of a lifetime. But whether you're joining a startup like ANB or an established company, there is a lot to consider before you sign your contract and red flags to watch out for after you start work. Read on for advice from artists and executives with hard-won experience.

