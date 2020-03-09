Onstage This Week: World Premiere to David Bowie in Houston, Scottish Ballet Tours to NYC, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Houston Ballet Presents a World Premiere to the Music of David Bowie
Houston Ballet's March 12-22 triple bill, Forged In Houston, celebrates works made on the company. The program includes two fan favorites: Jorma Elo's One/end/One and Christopher Bruce's Hush, alongside a world premiere by Trey McIntyre titled Pretty Things. Set to the music of David Bowie, Pretty Things features an all-male cast.
Scottish Ballet Tours to The Big Apple
March 10-15, the Scottish Ballet heads to New York City's Joyce Theater with a double bill titled THIS IS MY BODY... The program includes former company dancer Sophie Laplane's Sibilo, set to an original score by the Scottish electronic DJ Alex Manzies, and Angelin Preljoçaj's MC 14/22 (Ceci es mon corps), which makes its U.S. premiere.
PNB Premiere of Alejandro Cerrudo's "One Thousand Pieces"
Alejandro Cerrudo's One Thousand Pieces, a large-scale work inspired by artist Marc Chagall and set to the music of Philip Glass, makes its Pacific Northwest Ballet premiere March 13-22. It joins David Dawson's Empire Noir on a double bill.
National Ballet of Canada Brings Back Ratmansky's "Romeo and Juliet"
National Ballet of Canada's spring season continues this week with Alexei Ratmansky's adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, created for the company in 2011. Toronto-based audiences can see this beloved production March 11-22; NBoC takes it on tour to Ottawa's National Arts Centre April 2-4.
Boston Ballet Explores the Many Facets of Femininity
Boston Ballet's Carmen program, running March 12-22, explores the many facets of femininity. The diverse program includes George Balanchine's Serenade, Helen Pickett's Tsukiyo and Petal, and Jorma Elo's Carmen, his 2006 adaptation of the classic story set in a contemporary, high-fashion world.
"Romeo & Juliet" Returns to Alabama Ballet
The star-crossed lovers of Romeo & Juliet return to Alabama Ballet March 13-15. The production, set to Prokofiev's beloved score, is choreographed by Roger VanFleteren, Alabama Ballet's associate artistic director and resident choreographer. The performances will be accompanied by the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.