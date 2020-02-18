Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Feb. 18, 2020 02:44PM EST

Onstage This Week: Cathy Marston World Premiere at The Royal Ballet, The Washington Ballet Takes The Kennedy Center, and More!

The Washington Ballet's Sona Kharatian and Dan Roberge in Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. Procopio Photography, Courtesy TWB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

The Royal Ballet Presents the World Premiere of Cathy Marston's "The Cellist"

The world premiere of Cathy Marston's The Cellist for The Royal Ballet opens February 17 and runs through March 4. The Cellist, inspired by the life and career of cellist Jacqueline du Pré, marks Marston's first time choreographing for The Royal Ballet main stage. It's joined on a program with Jerome Robbins' Dances at a Gathering.

The Washington Ballet Pairs Balanchine and Ashton at The Kennedy Center

The Washington Ballet is back onstage at the Kennedy Center this week with a program titled BALANCHINE + ASHTON. Running February 19-23, this mixed bill contrasts the two beloved 20th century choreographers. DC-based audiences can see Sir Frederick Ashton's Birthday Offering and Méditation from Thaïs alongside George Balanchine's Allegro Brillante and Slaughter on Tenth Avenue. The program also includes Défilé, showcasing students of The Washington School of Ballet, choreographed by artistic director Julie Kent in celebration of the school's 75th anniversary.

Colorado Ballet Studio Company Presents Its Third Sensory Friendly Performance

A ballerina demonstrates standing on relev\u00e9 to a young boy. They're surrounding by other children and adults practicing dance moves.

Colorado Ballet dancers demonstrate to audience members at the company's last Sensory Friendly Performance.

Courtesy Colorado Ballet

Colorado Ballet Studio Company presents its third Sensory Friendly Performance on February 22 at the company's Black Box Theater. The program, titled From the Page to the Stage, includes excerpts from Don Quixote, The Nutcracker and Peter Pan. It's specially designed for audience members with sensory processing disorders, autism or other developmental disabilities, and is free for children and only $5 for adults.

American Repertory Ballet Returns to the Kaye Playhouse for One Night Only

On February 22, American Repertory Ballet presents New Heights at The Kaye Playhouse in New York City. The program includes four contemporary works: Trey McIntyre's Blue Until June, Ethan Stiefel's Overture, Riccardo DeNigris' Beyond the Normal and Septime Webre's Fluctuating Hemlines, danced to music by Robert (Tigger) Benford performed live.

Ballet 5:8 Tours Holocaust-Themed Ballet to Milwaukee

This week Ballet 5:8 embarks on a tour of Butterfly, its evening of one-act ballets. First up, the company heads to Milwaukee's Father Robert V. Carney Performing Arts Center on February 22. Over the next month, Ballet 5:8 continues on to locations in Chicago, Des Moines and Kalamazoo. The program features Julianna Rubio Slager's Butterfly, the story of a Holocaust survivor from the Terezin ghetto, alongside a world premiere by Kevin Jenkins and Slager's Of Splenders and Horrors and Brothers & Sisters.

Instagram

