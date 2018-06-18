Powered by RebelMouse
Anna Maples
Jun. 18, 2018 01:29PM EST

Onstage This Week: World Premiere at Australian Ballet by Company Dancer, ABT's "Swan Lake" Opens at the Met, And More

Sara Webb and Connor Walsh with Artists of Houston Ballet in "Swan Lake" choreographed by Stanton Welch. Photo by Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


The Australian Ballet's Triple Bill, Verve, Includes New Work by Company Dancer Alice Topp

Verve, a triple-bill program from The Australian Ballet running June 21-30 in Melbourne, will host revivals of works from resident choreographers Stephen Baynes and Tim Harbour, as well as a world premiere from company coryphée Alice Topp. Topp's Aurum is inspired by kintsugi, a Japanese art in which broken ceramics are mended using lacquer colored with silver or gold, so that the cracks are emphasized, instead of hidden. In Aurum, Topp applies that philosophy to the human ability to find beauty in vulnerability and imperfections. Completing the bill are Baynes's Constant Variants, which pairs neo-classical ballet with a Tchaikovsky score, and Harbour's Filigree and Shadow, a contemporary ballet featuring striking set and lighting design.


Christine Shevchenko and Aran Bell Make Debuts in ABT's Swan Lake at the Met

Week six of ABT's Met season marathon opens June 18 with Swan Lake. Ukrainian-American Christine Shevchenko, who was just promoted to principal last year, will make her New York debut as Odette/Odile (read our story about her preparation here). Excellence in dance is often de ned at the exclusion of disability. Corps member Aran Bell will also perform as von Rothbart for the first time. If Bell's name sounds familiar, it's because he was featured in the documentary First Position when he was only 11 years old. It's super exciting for a corps dancer as young as him to be cast in a principal role (He also made his debut as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet last week). In this new video from ABT, principals Misty Copeland, Isabella Boylston and Devon Teuscher describe what the role of Odette/Odille means to them.


Royal Danish Ballet Returns to Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival After a Decade's Absence

From June 20-24, the Royal Danish Ballet will perform a series of classic Bournonville pas de deux at Jacob's Pillow, the festival that Mikhail Baryshnikov called "one of America's most precious cultural assets." This will be a unique opportunity to see excerpts of Bournonville ballets such as La Sylphide and Napoli (you can see a preview of La Sylphide in the video below.) Jacob's Pillow's relationship with the Royal Danish Ballet actually dates all the way back to 1954, and Pillow founder Ted Shawn was knighted by the King of Denmark for his contributions to dance in 1957.


Hear Stanton Welch Discuss His Reimagined Swan Lake

Houston Ballet's staging of Stanton Welch's Swan Lake returns this week, running from June 23-July 1. According to Welch, producing his own staging of the classic ballet has been a dream of his since he was very young, and his goal in putting it together was to take the pieces of the ballet he found illogical and to make them logical. For example, Welch's Swan Lake begins with a prologue explaining how Odette was transformed into a swan, and the prince first meets her as a young maiden, not a bird. Principal dancer Yuriko Kajiya, who has danced with Houston Ballet for four years following many years at ABT, is one of the four dancers performing as Odette/Odile. See her perform excerpts of the role while Welch discusses the production in the video below.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

Ballet Stars

How American Ballet Theatre Principal Christine Shevchenko Preps for Her NYC Debut of "Swan Lake"

ABT principals Christine Shevchenko and James Whiteside rehearse "Swan Lake" in Singapore.

In the middle of American Ballet Theatre's spring season, principal dancer Christine Shevchenko takes a break from her comedic role of Pierrette in Harlequinade to (briefly) transform into a swan. During the half hour rehearsal, Shevchenko seamlessly transitions from Odette to Odile, running through her various solos without pause—save for the short conferences with ballet mistress Irina Kolpakova, which switch between Russian and English almost as quickly as Shevchenko whips out her fouetté turns (but more on those later).

"The rehearsal process is a lot different right now because every week it's a new ballet," Shevchenko says during a rehearsal break last week. "I'm really trying to squeeze in as many Swan Lake rehearsals as I can, and at the same time, I'm trying to prepare for Don Quixote, which is the week after," she explains of juggling the season's eight programs. "This is my first year as a principal during the Met season, so I'm learning how to figure it out as we keep going. In a way, I'm used to doing parts last minute because that's how I got most of my roles," she says. Ahead, Shevchenko shares exactly how she's gearing up for her Met debut on June 20.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Carla Fracci in “Giselle” (1969)

Carla Fracci in "Giselle," via YouTube.

In the late 1950s and 60s, Italian ballerina Carla Fracci won the world over with her definitive interpretations of romantic ballets like La Sylphide, La Sonnambula, and, of course, Giselle. At just 22 years old, she left her home stage at La Scala in Milan to begin guesting internationally, eventually forming a famous partnership with the dashing danseur Erik Bruhn at American Ballet Theatre. The two appear together in this film of ABT's Giselle, in which Fracci's Act I variation is as near to perfection as any Giselle before or after.

News

David Hallberg to Direct New Choreographic Lab at ABT

David Hallberg in rehearsal. Photo by Kate Longley, Courtesy The Australian Ballet.

Have you ever dreamt of the chance to choreograph for American Ballet Theatre? Thanks to ABT Incubator, the company's newly launched choreographic initiative directed by company principal (and recent author) David Hallberg, that wish could become a reality this fall. The two-week choreographic lab will run from October 31-November 10 at ABT's New York studios and will give both members of the company and freelance choreographers the chance to create new work on dancers from ABT and the ABT Studio Company. Participants will also have access to crucial dance making tools including a stipend, studio space, collaborators, feedback and mentorship from Hallberg and other artists. They'll present their creations in a private showing on November 10. "It has always been my vision to establish a process-oriented hub to explore the directions ballet can forge now and in the future," said Hallberg in a statement released today. "I am thrilled that Incubator will provide the resources for emerging and established creators to explore movement and new paths in dance."

Health & Body

Got Sore Muscles? Try Adding This Spice to Your Diet

Photo by Trust "Tru" Katsande/Unsplash

Most commonly consumed as a powdery spice, turmeric has seen a recent spike in popularity but has been used in Indian and other Asian cuisines and natural medicine for centuries. Today, it's often consumed as a natural anti-inflammatory and a dietary supplement for a variety of medical conditions. Comparable to ginger, turmeric tastes warm and peppery. (It has a slight kick, so a little goes a long way.)

Thinkstock

Editors' List: The Goods

Barre + Bag Is the Subscription Service Dancers Have Been Waiting For

Courtesy of barre + bag

Subscription box services have quickly gained a dedicated following among the fashion and fitness set. And while we'd never say no to a box with new jewelry or workout wear to try, we've been waiting for the subscription model to make its way to the dance world.

Enter barre + bag, a new service that sends a curated set of items to your door each season. Created by Faye Morrow Bell and her daughter Tyler, a student in the pre-professional ballet program at University of North Carolina School of the Arts, this just-launched service offers dance, lifestyle and wellness finds in four themed bags each year: Spring Performance, Summer Study, Back-to-Studio and Nutcracker. Since all the products are specifically made for dancers, everything barre + bag sends you is something you'll actually use, (Plus, it all comes in a bag instead of a box—because what dancer can ever have enough bags?).

Ballet Stars

Ballet's Bad Boy Sergei Polunin Is Back in This New Video

Screenshot via Youtube

Ukrainian ballet dancer Sergei Polunin doesn't appear to have completely shed his bad-boy skin. A new video from Rankin Hunger Magazine, "Sergei x Rankin," shows us what happens when Polunin is given total freedom to explore his tendency for raw, emotional movement. Paired with British photographer Rankin, the duo creates a captivating video that explores our primal need for unrestrained expression set to an alternative rock soundtrack by Husky Loops.

