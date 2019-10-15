Onstage This Week: Joffrey's "Jane Eyre" Debut, The Mariinsky Heads to California and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Cathy Marston's "Jane Eyre" Makes Its Joffrey Debut
British choreographer Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre made its U.S. debut at American Ballet Theatre last spring. Now, the ballet makes its way to Chicago. The Joffrey Ballet presents Marston's retelling of Charlotte Brontë's trailblazing novel October 16-27 at the Auditorium Theatre.
The Mariinsky Heads West
Following its run of Paquita at The Kennedy Center, the Mariinsky Ballet heads to California to present another Russian classic—La Bayadère—at Segerstrom Center for the Arts October 16-20. Catch a glimpse of the glamorous Marius Petipa ballet, set in India, in the above video.
The Ashley Bouder Project Brings Five New Works by Female Choreographers to Akron, OH
On October 18, Ballet in the City brings a group of ballet stars to Akron, OH, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Ashley Bouder Project. The program will feature commissioned works by five female choreographers: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Zippora Karz, Catherine Meredith, Zhong-Jing Fang and Julia Erickson. Audiences can also see Ashley Bouder's In Pursuit Of performed by a group of New York City Ballet dancers. Catch a glimpse of Fang's new work for former ABT dancer Elina Miettinen above.
George Balanchine and Paul Taylor Share the Stage at Miami City Ballet
Miami City Ballet is opening its 2019/20 season with a bang. The triple bill program, running October 18-20 at the Miami Arsht Center and then at numerous venues through November 10, features George Balanchine's jazzy and theatrical Slaughter on Tenth Avenue alongside his Stravinsky Violin Concerto and Paul Taylor's Mercuric Tidings.
Milwaukee Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season with "Coppélia"
Milwaukee Ballet launches its 50th anniversary season with a run of Coppélia October 17-20. Coppélia is the perfect choice to celebrate the company's history; it was Milwaukee Ballet's first full-length ballet, originally performed in 1970. Get into the Coppélia spirit, and catch a glimpse of Milwaukee Ballet's brand new building, the Baumgartner Center for Dance, in the above trailer.
Wendy Whelan Tours to UCLA in "THE DAY"
October 18-19, New York City Ballet associate artistic director Wendy Whelan joins celebrated cellist Maya Beiser onstage at the Center for the Art of Performance UCLA in THE DAY, choreographed by postmodern icon Lucinda Childs. Exploring memory and resilience, this multi-genre collaboration between Beiser and Childs features music by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer David Lang.
Louisville Ballet Presents World Premiere by Andrea Schermoly
Louisville Ballet's season opens October 18-19 with a triptych of diverse works featuring George Balanchine's Serenade, Stanton Welch's Velocity and the world premiere of Andrea Schermoly's at High. Schermoly, a former dancer with Boston Ballet and Netherlands Dance Theater, is Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer.
Penny Saunders World Premiere Joins Yuri Posskhov's "Firebird" at Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids Ballet presents Firebird October 18-29 and 25. This mixed-bill program includes Yuri Possokhov's Firebird, GRB artistic director James Sofranko's Mozart Symphony, Adam Houghland's Cold Virtues and the world premiere of Again by GRB choreographer in residence Penny Saunders. Hear Saunders talk about her creative process in the above video.
Island Moving Company Caters to Audiences of All Ages in Two Distinct Programs
Newport, RI-based Island Moving Company presents two programs this week at the Newport Congregational Church. The Nature of Light, features works by IMC artistic director Miki Ohlsen, José Limón, Colin Connor and IMC associate artistic director Danielle Genest, and runs October 17-19.
IMC is also offering something for younger audiences. The company's new Alice in Wonderland, featuring choreography by Ohlsen, Genest and Nancy McAuliffe, makes its debut October 17-20.