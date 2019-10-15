Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Oct. 15, 2019 02:20PM EST

Onstage This Week: Joffrey's "Jane Eyre" Debut, The Mariinsky Heads to California and More!

The Joffrey Ballet's Amanda Assucena and Greig Matthews in Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Cathy Marston's "Jane Eyre" Makes Its Joffrey Debut 

British choreographer Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre made its U.S. debut at American Ballet Theatre last spring. Now, the ballet makes its way to Chicago. The Joffrey Ballet presents Marston's retelling of Charlotte Brontë's trailblazing novel October 16-27 at the Auditorium Theatre.

The Mariinsky Heads West 

Following its run of Paquita at The Kennedy Center, the Mariinsky Ballet heads to California to present another Russian classic—La Bayadèreat Segerstrom Center for the Arts October 16-20. Catch a glimpse of the glamorous Marius Petipa ballet, set in India, in the above video.

The Ashley Bouder Project Brings Five New Works by Female Choreographers to Akron, OH

On October 18, Ballet in the City brings a group of ballet stars to Akron, OH, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Ashley Bouder Project. The program will feature commissioned works by five female choreographers: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Zippora Karz, Catherine Meredith, Zhong-Jing Fang and Julia Erickson. Audiences can also see Ashley Bouder's In Pursuit Of performed by a group of New York City Ballet dancers. Catch a glimpse of Fang's new work for former ABT dancer Elina Miettinen above.

George Balanchine and Paul Taylor Share the Stage at Miami City Ballet

Miami City Ballet is opening its 2019/20 season with a bang. The triple bill program, running October 18-20 at the Miami Arsht Center and then at numerous venues through November 10, features George Balanchine's jazzy and theatrical Slaughter on Tenth Avenue alongside his Stravinsky Violin Concerto and Paul Taylor's Mercuric Tidings.

Milwaukee Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season with "Coppélia" 

Milwaukee Ballet launches its 50th anniversary season with a run of Coppélia October 17-20. Coppélia is the perfect choice to celebrate the company's history; it was Milwaukee Ballet's first full-length ballet, originally performed in 1970. Get into the Coppélia spirit, and catch a glimpse of Milwaukee Ballet's brand new building, the Baumgartner Center for Dance, in the above trailer.

Wendy Whelan Tours to UCLA in "THE DAY"

October 18-19, New York City Ballet associate artistic director Wendy Whelan joins celebrated cellist Maya Beiser onstage at the Center for the Art of Performance UCLA in THE DAY, choreographed by postmodern icon Lucinda Childs. Exploring memory and resilience, this multi-genre collaboration between Beiser and Childs features music by Pulitzer Prize–winning composer David Lang.

Louisville Ballet Presents World Premiere by Andrea Schermoly

Louisville Ballet's season opens October 18-19 with a triptych of diverse works featuring George Balanchine's Serenade, Stanton Welch's Velocity and the world premiere of Andrea Schermoly's at High. Schermoly, a former dancer with Boston Ballet and Netherlands Dance Theater, is Louisville Ballet's resident choreographer.

Penny Saunders World Premiere Joins Yuri Posskhov's "Firebird" at Grand Rapids Ballet

Grand Rapids Ballet presents Firebird October 18-29 and 25. This mixed-bill program includes Yuri Possokhov's Firebird, GRB artistic director James Sofranko's Mozart Symphony, Adam Houghland's Cold Virtues and the world premiere of Again by GRB choreographer in residence Penny Saunders. Hear Saunders talk about her creative process in the above video.

Island Moving Company Caters to Audiences of All Ages in Two Distinct Programs

Newport, RI-based Island Moving Company presents two programs this week at the Newport Congregational Church. The Nature of Light, features works by IMC artistic director Miki Ohlsen, José Limón, Colin Connor and IMC associate artistic director Danielle Genest, and runs October 17-19.

IMC is also offering something for younger audiences. The company's new Alice in Wonderland, featuring choreography by Ohlsen, Genest and Nancy McAuliffe, makes its debut October 17-20.

Related Articles Around the Web
cathy marston onstage onstage this week the ashley bouder project ashley bouder annabelle lopez ochoa zippora karz catherine meredith zhong-jing fang julia erickson wendy whelan andrea schermoly jane eyre
Sponsored by BLOCH

Behind the Revolutionary Technology of BLOCH's Stretch Pointe Line

Courtesy BLOCH

Today's ballet dancer needs a lot from a pointe shoe. "What I did 20 years ago is not what these dancers are doing now," says New York City Ballet shoe manager Linnette Roe. "They are expected to go harder, longer days. They are expected to go from sneakers, to pointe shoes, to character shoes, to barefoot and back to pointe shoes all in a day."

The team at BLOCH developed their line of Stretch Pointe shoes to address dancer's most common complaints about the fit and performance of their pointe shoes. "It's a scientific take on the pointe shoe," says Roe. Dancers are taking notice and Stretch Pointe shoes are now worn by stars like American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston, who stars in BLOCH's latest campaign for the shoes.

We dug into the details of Stretch Pointe's most game-changing features:

Keep reading... Show less
News

American Ballet Theatre's Fall Season Honors Herman Cornejo

Herman Cornejo in Don Quixote. Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT.

American Ballet Theatre's fall season at Lincoln Center's Koch Theater offers a chance to see the company in shorter works and mixed-repertoire programs. This year's October 16–27 run honors principal Herman Cornejo, who's celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company. Cornejo will be featured in a special celebratory program as well as a new work by Twyla Tharp (her 17th for the company), set to Johannes Brahms' String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 111. The October 26 program will include Cornejo in a pas de deux with his sister, former ABT dancer Erica Cornejo.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

After Saving a Man's Life on the Subway Tracks, Former ABT Dancer Gray Davis is Now a Deputy Sheriff

Gray Davis with wife, ABT soloist Cassandra Trenary, after his graduation from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Courtesy Trenary.

When Gray Davis retired from American Ballet Theatre in July of 2018, he moved home to South Carolina, unsure of what would come next. Last month, just over a year later, Davis graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. Today, he's working as a deputy for the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.

Though Davis danced in ABT's corps for 11 years and is married to soloist Cassandra Trenary, to many he's best known for saving the life of a man who was pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City in 2017. The heroic effort earned him the New York State Liberty Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by a member of the New York State Senate. We caught up with Davis to hear about how the split second decision he made in the subway affected the course of his life, what it's been like starting a second career and what he sees as the similarities between ballet and law enforcement.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Dancing While Earning a Degree: As LEAP Turns 20, 4 Pros Share How Its Unique Program Works

Megan Amanda Ehrlich, Courtesy LEAP Program

Claire Sheridan wanted to change the status quo. Leading up to the 1990s, she recalls, "there was a 'shut up and dance' mind-set," and as the founder of the dance program at St. Mary's College of California and a longtime teacher in professional companies, she had seen too many dancers retire with no plan for a successful career transition. "At that time, if you thought about education and the future," she says, "you were not a committed dancer. I wanted to fight that."

With the support of St. Mary's, Sheridan developed the Liberal Education for Arts Professionals program, or LEAP, an innovative liberal-arts bachelor's degree program designed especially for professional dancers. She first presented her idea to executives at San Francisco Ballet. "Kudos to that company, because they said, 'This is great,'" she says. "Eleven of the first 18 dancers who started in August 1999 were from SFB."

Keep reading... Show less