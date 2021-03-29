Manish Chauhan and Elizabeth Gollar in the studio with Yehuda Maor

Photo by Leslie Shampaine

In India, Interest in Classical Ballet Training Is on the Rise

Dr. Luis Dias
Mar 29, 2021

Western classical ballet is still a very unfamiliar art form in India. But in the last few years, promising talent has begun emerging, often in dancers from disadvantaged or working-class families with no prior association with Western classical music or dance.

In the absence of live ballet performances, the entry point for most aspirants has been film, notably Bollywood, or an initial interest in other dance styles.

Kamal Singh, currently in his early 20s and from the outskirts of Delhi, is the son of a rickshaw driver. A ballet sequence in the 2013 Bollywood movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance led him to train with a ballet instructor in Delhi, and three years later, he is studying further at the English National Ballet School.

But the bigger hub for many ballet newcomers has been Mumbai, India's "City of Dreams," known for its thriving film industry.

From Surfing YouTube to Training in Paris

Dipesh Verma, from Siliguri, West Bengal, became smitten with ballet at 13 after watching his teen dance idol, Sophia Lucia, on YouTube. As the son of a grocer and a daily-wage worker, it wasn't easy for him to go against his parents' expectations of pursuing a more "secure" profession, like medicine.

Three young Indian men do tendus in a ballet class. One is sweating with no shirt on. The other two men, behind him are wearing black shirts and shorts.

Manish Chauhan (center) training with Dipesh Verma and Bobby Roy

Photo by Leslie Shampaine

At 15, he headed for Mumbai with the equivalent of $80 in his pocket, to train with noted Israeli-American ballet pedagogue Yehuda Maor at The Danceworx Performing Arts Academy. Verma often spent the night on railway platforms and missed meals after grueling sessions.

As he advanced in his training, he applied to several schools abroad via video submission and ultimately chose the Paris Marais Dance School, where he's currently on scholarship. Now 20, Verma reminisces about his formative years in Mumbai: "It forged my character; I grew up as a dancer and as a man."

A Late Start, but a Passion for Ballet's Athleticism

Bobby Roy, like Verma, is also a protégé of Maor and a student at the Paris Marais. The son of a clothing street vendor and a housewife, he moved from Delhi to Mumbai at 17 to take his childhood fascination with dance further. He had supportive parents, and his father accompanied him for six months on his quest to find serious training in Mumbai—and they eventually found Danceworx.

Bobby Roy is photographed midair, jumping in pass\u00e9 in a city street scene. He is wearing black ballet shoes, and black tights with on suspender over his bare chest.

Bobby Roy

Courtesy Roy

Roy had grown up dancing hip hop and imitating the choreography he saw in Bollywood films, so starting classical ballet, a compulsory component of the Danceworx curriculum, was a novel experience. "I fell in love with its beauty," says Roy. But he had to work extremely hard to make up for the lost years.

Starting late is a common theme among most classical ballet aspirants in India, but they are often driven by a sense of dogged determination.

Maor's arrival at Danceworx six years ago has revolutionized the pedagogy of ballet in Mumbai. He has mentored most of the dancers mentioned in this story. Maor attributes the young Indian men's growing affinity for ballet to its athleticism. "That's what many of the Indian male dancers see when they take ballet classes: an athletic art form," he says. "They don't come to class with narrow or preconceived ideas about what ballet is or who should dance it."

Acrobatic Tricks and Netflix

This was certainly true of Manish Chauhan, now 27 and a student at New York City's Peridance, where he mainly studies ballet, along with contemporary dance. Chauhan is the son of a Mumbai taxi driver. He began doing acrobatic stunts "because girls get impressed," as he says shyly in the trailer to the forthcoming film Call Me Dancer, by Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gimour, which documents his path into ballet.

A black and white image of Manish Chauhan in a fourth position lunge with arms in second as he arches his torso backwards. He is photographed bare-chested and in shiny, high-fashion pants.

Manish Chauhan in a photo shoot for an international edition of Elle

Photo by Porus Vimadalal, Courtesy Chauhan

Chauhan also played a fictionalized version of himself in the 2020 Netflix Original Hindi film Yeh Ballet, written and directed by Sooni Taraporevala. It charts the compelling story of Chauhan and of Amiruddin Shah (played by Achintya Bose), both of whom were mentored by Maor at Danceworx and overcame huge challenges to follow their dreams. Shah is currently training in London at the Royal Ballet School.

A Growing Ballet Lineage

Though the majority of ballet students in India are the first in their families to explore the art form, that's not always the case. Taraporevala, for instance, now a filmmaker in her 60s, studied ballet during her childhood in Mumbai with Tushna Dallas, who founded The School of Classical Ballet and Western Dance in 1966. Dallas' daughter Khushcheher Dallas continues the pedagogical tradition today.

Pia Sutaria, in pointe shoes and a flowing lavender dress, does a piqu\u00e9 in low attitude derri\u00e8re as she glances over her left shoulder at the camera. Her dark curly hair falls over her shoulders.

Pia Sutaria

Courtesy Sutaria

Among Tushna Dallas' students is Pia Sutaria, who says her family has been extremely supportive of her pursuit of dance. She was inspired to take up ballet at 5 after watching the 2000 British dance film Billy Elliot. A graduate of the Professional Dancers Teaching Diploma at the Royal Academy of Dance in London, Sutaria founded the Institute of Classical and Modern Dance in Mumbai in 2018, she says, "to fill the void that existed in vocational dance and ballet training for young, talented artists in India."

Now 25, Sutaria has several young ballet hopefuls under her wing. The youngest, Vidhi Thakker, is 11; her family has applied for her to train at ballet schools in Canada and the UK.

Hopes of Training Overseas

Elizabeth Gollar, 20, who lives in Dharavi, Mumbai, is the daughter of a woodcutter and a sweeper. Her entry into dance was through waacking and lavani (a strongly rhythmic traditional song and dance native to Maharashtra). Her flexibility was noticed by dancer Deshna Khanna, who introduced Gollar to Danceworx in 2015, where she was granted a full scholarship.

Gollar recently passed the Royal Academy of Dance's Intermediate Foundation examination and is hoping to apply to overseas ballet schools to train further. However, finances are a constraint. "My family still hasn't fully come round to supporting my dream," says Gollar. "I made them watch Yeh Ballet, and they understood me a little better after that."

Maor attributes the relative paucity of high-caliber female ballet dancers to a "clash of cultures." "Parents wouldn't allow young girls to stay in the studio and work late," he says. "As a result, they miss extra training that will be necessary for them to compete with other female dancers worldwide."

Evolving Attitudes About Ballet

Both Danceworx and Sutaria's Institute of Classical and Modern Dance offer full scholarships to disadvantaged youth keen to work hard at ballet. Newcomers also seem to be encouraged by the growing number of role models, mentioned here, although they comprise a minuscule portion of India's population of 1.3 billion people. Add in the success of Netflix's Yeh Ballet, the Call Me Dancer documentary already in postproduction and the power of social media, and there are likely to be subsequent waves of Indian youth turning to ballet.

Roy points out that Bollywood, which draws young people to dance, is itself beginning to incorporate classical ballet into its dance sequences—creating new job opportunities for ballet dancers in India.

Vidhi Thakker, an 11-year-old Indian girl in a bright blue ballet costume and tights, performs onstage. She poses in piqu\u00e9 attitude with her arms framing her face.

Vidhi Thakker

Courtesy Thakker family

Sutaria agrees. Her students recently appeared in their first TV commercial, dancing neoclassical choreography while modeling Indian clothing for a fashion label. Sutaria herself has done gigs for nationally televised events and major magazines, blending classical ballet with Indian fashion and culture, including Bollywood music.

"I would love to see the day when one of the most well-known ballets, which is an Indian story, La Bayadère, is danced here with Indian dancers," says Maor. "The more people read articles and see performances and films about Indian dancers, the faster we will be able to attract audiences and financial support for our work."

Related Articles Around the Web
india ballet in india yeh ballet yehuda maor

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Courtesy Harvey Edwards

The Only Existing C-Print of Harvey Edwards' "Leg Warmers" Is Going Up for Auction

It's a poster you've seen countless times: on the walls of dance studios, in the films Sixteen Candles and Center Stage; on television shows like "Sex and the City," "Saturday Night Live" and "Fame"; in ubiquitous commercials; and in nearly every gift shop in Times Square.

Leg Warmers, shot by renowned photographer Harvey Edwards in 1978, graphically depicts the "gotta dance" grit and grind it takes to succeed as a dancer. Emblematic of the underpaid passion of performing artists, the photo, a close-up of a dancer's legs in fifth position plié, has sold over 2.5 million copies, mostly in poster form, in 86 countries. Now, Edwards is putting the only existing Leg Warmers C-print (a photographic print made from a color negative), framed in white gold and walnut, up for sale at an auction at Bonhams gallery in New York City on April 9. The original negatives were destroyed in a fire.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
harvey edwards leg warmers harvey edwards leg warmers harvey edwards leg warmers auction
Kevin McKenzie. Fabrizio Ferri, Courtesy ABT

Kevin McKenzie to Retire from American Ballet Theatre in 2022

Kevin McKenzie, American Ballet Theatre's longtime artistic director, announced yesterday that he will retire at the end of 2022, after three decades at the helm. He will continue to oversee the company's 2021–22 season while a search for his successor begins this summer.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
kevin mckenzie american ballet theatre abt kevin mckenzie retirement
kevin mckenzie

Editors' Picks