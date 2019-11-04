Last winter, we found out that a ballet emoji was coming our way as part of Emoji 12.0. The update includes nearly 400 new emojis featuring several disability-related symbols, gender neutral figures, and, thankfully, our favorite new tiny pair of pointe shoes. Since then, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Twitter and other platforms (see a full list here) have all released their versions, but there was one hold out: Apple. Every iPhone update has left us breathlessly scrolling through the emojis, searching for the pointe shoes... until now! On October 28, Apple released iOS 13.2, and for the fellow iPhone users out there, all of our emoji dreams have finally come true.
Check out the full list of Apple's new emojis below in a post from Emojipedia's Instagram. (The pointe shoe is in the center of the 11th row down from the top, sandwiched between the swim shorts and the banjo.)
While each media company's design is a little bit different, the images are a big relief after the "pink loafer with ribbons" prototype image that elicited criticism from bunheads last year. Luckily, Ruediger Landmann, the author of the ballet emoji proposal, let us know that something more streamlined was in the works. And for the most part, we're pretty pleased with the results.
So going forward, you can leave the salsa dancing woman and the bunny-eared, leotard-wearing twins behind. A proper ballet emoji is finally here!