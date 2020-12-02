Alicia Rose Couvrette performs at the 2019 Youth American Grand Prix Finals in New York City.

VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP

Are You Competing for the Right Reasons?

Gavin Larsen
Dec 02, 2020

As a 17-year-old student at The School of American Ballet, I had little awareness of ballet competitions—and to be fair, at that time (the early 1990s), there weren't very many. Youth America Grand Prix and its many spawns did not yet exist, and the famous international events like the Prix de Lausanne seemed highly elite and out of reach. But I did participate in one competition (similar to today's YoungArts), open to high school seniors, in which a fairly nonjudgmental system gave competitors level rankings instead of numerical scores. In other words, there was no single winner; the emphasis was on having an educational experience and interacting with peers from around the country.

Even so, it was still a competition, and although I rehearsed my variations diligently, when it came time to perform at the event, I felt drastically underprepared. Unsure of how to properly warm up, fuel and pace myself, I was blinded by insecurity among the other dancers, who seemed so confident and mature. I hadn't even considered my goal—why was I doing this? Needless to say, I did not dance my best and came home demoralized, mad at myself, regretful and slightly embarrassed.

Fast-forward many years: Today, I'm a teacher with my own ambitious students, several of whom I've shepherded through YAGP regionals. And now, as we adjust to coronavirus protocols and gear up for a competition season unlike any other, I'm thinking about what I wished I'd known as a teenager: that we each run our own race and can only beat our personal best. Lessons learned from years past apply now more than ever.

A female ballet teacher in black athleisure wear poses in the middle of two female ballet students, holding their waists and smiling for the camera. The dancer on her left wears a long white tutu and crown, while the dancer on her right wears black workout pants and a gray sweatshirt.

Author Gavin Larsen with her students Jasmine Parente (left) and Ida Cacacinen backstage at YAGP.

Courtesy Larsen

Two years ago, my student Jasmine Parente entered the competition with a singular purpose—to win—and left feeling like I had, confused and disappointed. But last year, she went in with a totally different mindset. "I wasn't in it to win it, per se," says Parente, now 17. "My goal was perform to my best potential without an expectation to place."

That intention not only helped her stay calm, it allowed her to get a lot more out of the entire experience. "Watching the other dancers used to be nerve-racking, but this time it was inspiring. I was wowed by how many talented dancers were there, how we all came together to do this," she says. Her takeaways? "Persistence, determination and mental focus. Because despite how much you prepare physically, you have to train your brain to stay in tune with yourself even if something goes wrong."

Joffrey Ballet dancer Derek Drilon remembers feeling excited after making it to YAGP's New York finals on his first try. But things changed the following year when he fell during the semifinals. "I was determined to redeem myself," Drilon recalls. "I didn't want to win anything. I just needed to prove to myself that I could do a good performance."

Taking advantage of the event's policy allowing dancers to compete in multiple semifinal locations, Drilon registered again in another city, placed first in his division and returned to the finals. This time, he had a new perspective.

"Watching what everyone brought to the stage artistically, technically, and their emphasis on performance quality, was fascinating for me," he says. "I learned a lot about how to stay focused and just be there for myself. That's something I wanted to carry forward from my competition experience to today: living my best life onstage."

A young male ballet student in a red biketard is shown leaping across a stage, holding both of his arms down by his sides.

Joffrey Ballet dancer Derek Drilon, shown here as a student competing at YAGP.

Erica Feliz Marquez-Jacinto, Courtesy Drilon

It's inevitable to feel pressure or anxiety when you have only a couple of minutes to show a panel of judges your best work. But Matthew Powell, artistic director of BalletNova Center for Dance in Falls Church, Virginia, who has both judged and coached for numerous competitions, says it's important to remember that events' espoused values—education and individual success—are genuine. "The judges really care and want the students to succeed," he says. "I tell my students that the hugest benefit is not the competition itself but the coaching leading up to it. Because regardless of whether they perform their best or not, I always see a bump up in their technique and artistry just from having put in the work."

Competition season will be different this year, but the logistics will follow the new ways of training and performing we've all adapted to in the wake of COVID-19. ADC | IBC, for example, will first have a virtual phase and then an in-person final round. Universal Ballet Competition is conducting a five-city tour with virtual options. At YAGP, artistic director Larissa Saveliev says local regulations will determine the specifics of each regional semifinal, with some locations allowing limited audiences and others none at all. Master classes will be held online and the entire event will be livestreamed.

A young ballet dancer in a long pink dance dress and pink tights poses in arabesque on pointe on her right leg in front of a dark curtain. Both arms are held out to the side, with her right arm curling under counter-clockwise and her left arm curling up

Grace Koznarek performs a contemporary variation at the 2019 ADC | IBC.

Smack Arts, Courtesy ADC | IBC

While we'll miss the closeness and connection of being backstage and in dressing rooms with like-minded dancers from around the world, I see this year, perhaps, as a chance for students to shed the impulse towards an overly negative competitive vibe. Although my own teenage self came out of competition feeling unsure and disappointed, my fighting spirit (which all dancers possess) came roaring back. My real goal—doing something each day to dance better than the one before—came into clear focus, and I pushed on.

As I guide my students through this year's competition season, I wish for them, and for all young dancers, to commit to being their best, rather than the best. They might just come up with their own definition of greatness.


Related Articles From Your Site
ballet competitions yagp adc | ibc ubc derek drilon

Latest Posts

Dean Barucija, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

Chloé Lopes Gomes Speaks Out About Racial Harassment at Staatsballett Berlin

In November, the French dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes went public with accusations of institutional racism against Staatsballett Berlin, first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel. In the article, several anonymous dancers confirm her account. Lopes Gomes, 29, who trained in Marseille and at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, danced for the Ballet de l'Opéra de Nice and Béjart Ballet Lausanne before joining Staatsballett Berlin as a corps de ballet member in 2018, under then co-directors Johannes Öhman and Sasha Waltz. After the company told her in October that her contract, which ends in July, would not be renewed, she shared her story with Pointe.


I didn't know I was the first Black female dancer at Staatsballett Berlin when I joined the company in 2018. I learned that from German journalists who came to interview me almost immediately. I grew up in a mixed-race family—my mother was French, my father from Cape Verde—and I was educated to believe that we all have the same opportunities.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
chloé lopes gomes diversity in ballet racism in ballet staatsballett berlin
chloé lopes gomes
Kylie Jefferson (center, back) in "Tiny Pretty Things" (Sophie Giraud, courtesy Netflix)

Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Faces Ballet Stereotypes Head-On

The pilot of Netflix's dance-centric series "Tiny Pretty Things"—based on the YA novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton—will leave you breathless. It touches on, well, everything: love, murder, racism, competition, jealousy, girl cliques, sexual experimentation, eating disorders. And the intricate plot is propelled by equally breathtaking ballet sequences.

Here are the basics of that plot: The Archer School of Ballet is the premiere conservatory in Chicago. During the first three minutes of the episode (no spoilers!), star student Cassie Shore is pirouetting along the edge of the roof of the school when she's pushed off by a hooded man (Her boyfriend? A jealous lover? A ballet master or choreographer?) and dies. Neveah Stroyer, who'd previously been rejected from the school, is flown in from L.A. to replace her.

While the series can verge on melodrama—the pilot does open with a dancer being pushed off a roof, after all—its depiction of the finer details of the ballet world feels spot-on. That was paramount to the production team. "We wanted the dancers to feel represented in their athleticism, and in the sometimes ugly business of making something beautiful," says executive producer Jordanna Fraiberg. "The show encompasses the grit and sweat, before it's wrapped up in costumes and makeup."

Catch "Tiny Pretty Things" streaming on Netflix Monday, December 14.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tiny pretty things netflix netflix shows ballet ballet shows dance shows sona charaipotra dhonielle clayton dance novel dance book kylie jefferson barton cowperthwaite jennifer nichols dance on tv
dance on tv
Melina Nastazia, Courtesy Jessica Flynn

Former “Baby Ballerina” Jessica Flynn on Her YA Novel and the Secrets to Surviving in Ballet

Most young dancers dream about how Jessica Flynn's ballet career began. After performing several lead roles at School of American Ballet's Workshop and winning the prestigious Mae L. Wien Award in 2002, she got an apprenticeship with New York City Ballet at age 16 and her corps contract less than a year later. Some soloist roles followed, and she appeared to have a bright future at the company. But just before her three-year mark, she left NYCB and never performed professionally again.

Flynn is now a ballet teacher, a holistic health coach for performing artists, a candidate for a master's in social work, a wife and a new mom. She's also an author. In 2016, she published Dancing in Time, the fictional tale of Charlie, a 37-year-old marketing executive who can't shake the failure of her ballet career. She wakes up one morning in her 17-year-old body, and has the chance to redo her career with the benefit of hindsight. The book deals with themes of extreme competition, body image and weight, disempowering relationships, and how all of these factors can suck the joy out of dancing—yet it's surprisingly humorous and entertaining.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dancing in time jessica flynn ballet books nycb
dancing in time

Editors' Picks