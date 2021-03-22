Company artist Rachel Seeholzer performs in Ballet Co.Laboratory's Laboratory II series. Karin Rice-Duncanson, Courtesy Ballet Co.Laboratory

Ballet Co.Laboratory’s Unique Business Model Has Kept Its Dancers Securely Employed Throughout the Pandemic

Kyra Laubacher
Mar 22, 2021

In 2018, Zoé Emilie Henrot and eight other dancers suddenly found themselves unemployed when their Twin Cities–based company transitioned to a school-only model just weeks before their season was supposed to start. They had two options: go their separate ways or band together. Joining forces, they created Ballet Co.Laboratory, an artist-led company in St. Paul, Minnesota, with an inventive repertoire and an unconventional business structure. Since its founding, Ballet Co.Laboratory has presented original works like Nutcracker in Wonderland (a new spin on the holiday classic), The Snow Queen and Remembering the Little Prince, as well as premieres by emerging choreographers. The company's dual-contract structure also provides its dancers with administrative employment, whether in management, communications, development or teaching—a framework that became especially useful in keeping the dancers employed during the pandemic.

Pointe sat down with Henrot, the company's artistic director, to talk about Ballet Co.Laboratory, its recent Laboratory II performances, and how the company's distinctive structure helped prepare its dancers to face pandemic challenges head-on.

Could you describe Ballet Co.Laboratory's dual-contract employment model?

The company is super-unique, and it's not for every dancer. I am very transparent when people audition that our model is part of who we are. Everyone has two contracts: an artistic one and an administrative one. It came out of the idea that we're all people; after we dance, what do we do? Even though we end up wearing a lot of hats, the artist-driven model allows the art to come first, no matter what. The entire company is part of the conversations we have as an organization. That's really rare.

Because of this, do college degrees come in especially handy for prospective dancers?

When I see someone who has gone to college and has been a double major or had a minor with their dance degree, that tells me they know how to multitask. I love it when dancers write in saying they worked in the costume shop or led the student concert, because that means they know how many people it takes to make the moment onstage happen. It really does take a village.

Zo\u00e9 Emilie Henrot looks sharply to the right and holds her arms out to the side with her elbows bent while twisting her lower body left at the hips. She wears an olive green tank top and burgundy tights, and is flanked by two female dancers behind her on either side doing the same pose. A red light glows on the brick wall behind them.

Ballet Co.Laboratory's Zoé Emilie Hunrot does double duty as artistic director and dancer.

Karin Rice-Duncanson, Courtesy Ballet Co.Laboratory

What does a typical workday look like?

For our artistic workday, we're in the studio Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Administratively, it depends on the specific job and department. In the contracts, we have an estimated number of hours per week that we believe the job takes, and then it's up to the artist to make that work happen outside of studio time. There's a lot of freedom, and it allows our artists to take initiative.

What does that look like in the studio and onstage?

I tend to lead rehearsals differently, first of all because I dance, too, but also because as a choreographer, I think dancers look good dancing what feels good in their bodies. As much as we do classical ballet, I also ask for a lot of feedback so that the final product is something they're proud to perform. When we're all onstage, we truly know that we made it happen. It wasn't one person who did it—everyone did.

As a company, even though we dance together beautifully, we have different body types and backgrounds, and we all identify very differently. That's what allows us to tell all these diverse narratives that haven't been told authentically yet. We always give a nod to what came before us—we wouldn't be here without our history—but we do reimagine that rep.

Was that diversity a goal you had when founding the company?

Definitely. I'm a queer individual, and there were points in my career when I was dancing roles and asking myself, "I wonder if a role about me is ever going to be onstage?" Ballet Co.Laboratory was my opportunity to be more outspoken. Ballet has been really regimented—it's had its breakouts, but it's time for another one. How do we bring in younger audiences who want to think critically and see work that reflects their society? Ballet can do that, but you can't just keep repeating the carbon copy of what used to be the revolution.

This year has been extremely trying, but it looks like you were prepared to face it with your business model. What was it like adjusting to work during the pandemic?

I don't think we saw the power of our artistic model fully until this last year. When we had to close our studios, we were able to up our administration hours and compensate our artists financially. Some dancers said if they hadn't had the administrative work to keep them going, they would've stopped everything completely.

We're also a group of young, innovative millennials. We weren't as scared about embracing technology and taking a leap of faith. We were even able to hire six new artists last fall. With the year we had, it felt really special to be able to give contracts, period.

Talk more about the Laboratory II choreographic festival that the company recently streamed.

Our mission is to tell new narratives, so the entire concept of Lab II is creating a space for emerging choreographers. We also always have a theme. Everything that happened last May with George Floyd's murder hit very close to home for us here in the Twin Cities. This year, we wanted to create space for BIPOC emerging artists. I collaborated with my friend Emilia Mettenbrink, who is a violinist with the local opera, and our accompanist Franco Holder, both BIPOC musicians, to create a reimagined, miniature Swan Lake. All four of the other choreographers—Da'Rius Malone, Jacob Lewis, Rachel Seeholzer and Nieya Amezquita—are also local BIPOC artists. My hope is for them to have these videos for their portfolio. Then the next time they see an opportunity they have something to their name.

Any parting thoughts?

I want dancers to know that there's a space to be a serious ballet dancer while still being yourself, collaborative and supported. I want the organization to be known as professional and serious, but also as one where there's a person and a human in every single artist. Their voices matter.

Related Articles Around the Web
ballet co.laboratory coronavirus covid-19 zoé emilie henrot zoé henrot ballet company

Latest Posts

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan, photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe

The Radiant Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan: Why She's One to Watch at Pacific Northwest Ballet

Hollywood could make a movie about Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan's big break at Pacific Northwest Ballet.

It was November 2017, and the company was performing Crystal Pite's film-noir–inspired Plot Point, set to music by Bernard Hermann from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Ryan, then a first-year corps member, originally was understudying the role of another dancer. But when principal Noelani Pantastico was injured in a car accident, Ryan was tapped to take over her role.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah-gabrielle ryan pacific northwest ballet cover story
Caitlyn Mendicino poses with her bee hives (courtesy Mendicino)

Outside of the Studio, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Caitlyn Mendicino Is a Burgeoning Beekeeper

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre corps member Caitlyn Mendicino's Instagram page alternates behind-the-scenes performance shots with images of stacked wooden boxes, jars of honey and bees. Lots and lots of bees. Because, in addition to her ballet career, Mendicino has buzzed on over to a new passion: beekeeping. Now the 25-year-old dancer is a parent to tens of thousands of bees, nestled in hives in her parents' yard in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Pittsburgh.

Though she's always had a love of nature and all things outdoors, Mendicino stumbled across her hobby completely by chance. In 2018, she saw the book Beekeeping for Dummies on her parents' coffee table; a beekeeper friend of her dad's had sent it over as something of a gag gift. "I started reading, and I couldn't put it down," says Mendicino. "I was amazed by just how intelligent bees are as a species. They have their own hierarchy system and work in a sort of democracy within their own hive and colony."

The more Mendicino learned, the more she was convinced: She wanted her own hive. Though she had missed prime beekeeping season, she decided to spend the next year in research mode, reading everything she could, and working to convince her family to let her keep the bees on their property. In April of 2019, her first shipment of bees finally arrived.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
caitlyn mendicino pittsburgh ballet theatre beekeeper beekeeping ballet dancer ballet dancer dancer hobby dancer spotlight
dancer spotlight
Getty Images

How Is the Pandemic Affecting Ballet’s Job Market This Year?

For ballet companies, it's been a year of uncertainty and making it up as they go. Pivot to online content? Check. Break dancers into pods? Sure. Cancel and reschedule programming over and over? Just another day.

While companies have found ways to be nimble amid a year like no other for the arts, it looks increasingly possible that next season could be closer to normal—although that's still up in the air. But while certain decisions and pivots can be made on the fly, nailing down a roster of dancers has to happen in advance.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet career ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus 2021-22 season
ballet auditions

Editors' Picks