Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Laura Cappelle
Dec. 28, 2019 08:00AM EST

Standout Performances of 2019: Ballet Black in "The Suit"

José Alves and Cira Robinson in Cathy Marston's The Suit. Bill Cooper, Courtesy Ballet Black.

It was a bold choice of adaptation. "The Suit," a short story by South African writer Can Themba about a woman's infidelity and subsequent punishment, could easily serve as an excuse for overwrought domestic violence onstage. Not so in Cathy Marston's crisp one-act version for Ballet Black, Britain's small but artistically mighty company for black and Asian dancers, during performances at London's Sadler's Wells Theatre in November.

Three dancers hold a brown suit and lean over Cira Robinson as she sleeps onstage.

Sayaka Ichikawa, Mthuthuzeli November, Isabela Coracy and Cira Robison in Cathy Marston's The Suit.

Bill Cooper, Courtesy Ballet Black

With just a handful of chairs and props, the British choreographer sets each scene—the couple's home; the streets beyond its invisible walls—and lets the characters' inner lives color the choreography. Everyday gestures and arabesques alike are woven into a clear dramatic arc. As the wife, the expressive Cira Robinson explored erotic yearning and the pain of humiliation when her husband forces her to treat the clothes her lover left behind as an actual guest in their home. What's more, Ballet Black's ensemble acts as a smart counterpoint to the unfolding tragedy, making The Suit a truly original company showcase.

ballet black the suit cathy marston cira robinson
Ballet Stars

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed to hear all about her pointe shoe hacks.

Keep reading... Show less