Marissa DeSantis
Jul. 06, 2018 02:06PM EST

What to Watch: These Major Ballet Companies Are Coming to a (Movie) Theater Near You

Svetlana Zakharova and Denis Rodkin in Bolshoi Ballet's "Swan Lake." Photo by Damir Yusupov, courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.

Summer may have just started, but we could already use a break from the heat (and the studio sweat). Luckily, this July, Bolshoi Ballet and The Royal Ballet are bringing some of the most famous classical ballets to the big screen—and their superstar cast of dancers is not to be missed.

Check out all of the details on what's playing, who's dancing and where you can see it, ahead.

Svetlana Zakharova and Sergei Polunin in "Giselle." Photo by Damir Yusupov, courtesy Bolshoi Ballet.


Bolshoi Ballet

Beginning July 9, Bolshoi has teamed up with Fathom Events to bring three different ballets to cinemas. Playing each Monday during July for the first-ever Bolshoi Ballet Summer Series, the ballets are encore screenings, which is great if you missed Bolshoi at the movies earlier this year. Screenings will take place in nearly 300 theaters across the U.S., and each ballet was filmed from live performances at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia.

First up on July 9 is Giselle, starring Svetlana Zakharova in the title role alongside Sergei Polunin as Albrecht. On July 16, theaters will play Alexei Ratmansky's staging of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and the final screening on July 23, will be Swan Lake, featuring Svetlana Zakharova and Denis Rodkin.

Find your nearest theater, and book your tickets in advance on Fathom Event's site.

Marianela Nuñez and Vadim Muntagirov photographed for "Swan Lake." Photo by Bill Cooper, courtesy The Royal Ballet.

The Royal Ballet

At the end of July, you can catch Liam Scarlett's new staging of Swan Lake for The Royal Ballet at select Landmark Theatres across the country (including New York City, Houston and San Francisco). Marianela Nuñez stars as Odette/Odile, with Vadim Muntagirov as Prince Siegfried. Click here to search for your city, then scroll through the "coming soon" tab.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Hard Versus Soft Shanks: The Pros and Cons

Photo by Jess Watters on Unsplash

Depending on your level of training or what you're doing on pointe, you might need a different strength shank. Hard shanks last longer and give you more support, but they make it more difficult to roll through; soft shanks make you stronger, faster, but they're not always the right fit for weaker ankles. Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee unpacks the pros and cons of each in the below videos.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

We Can't Get Enough of This Beautiful Transgender Ballerina

Jay Ledford. Photo via Instagram.

World, if you haven't already, meet Jay Ledford.

She's an incredibly gifted 18-year-old student at the Kirov Academy of Ballet with lines for dayyyyys. She's also transgender. And describing her as inspiring is a bit of an understatement.

Jay began transitioning relatively recently, and has been documenting her journey on Instagram. She's an active advocate for transgender youth, the kind of role model that so many young people—inside and outside of the dance world—need right now.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

ABT's Kathryn Boren Shares Her Pre-Performance Warm-Up Routine

Kathryn Boren dancing Giselle with Ballet Frontier of Texas. Photo by Chung Lin Tseng, Courtesy Boren.

As the marathon of American Ballet Theatre's eight-week Met season comes to a close, we caught up with corps dancer Kathryn Boren to talk to her about about the importance of warming up properly before a show. After four years with the company, Boren has her pre-performance routine down to a T.

What do you do before a show?

I always take a hot shower just to start the day over and get really warm, really fast. Then I put on my makeup and get my hair ready. At 6:40 I start doing a full, basic barre and core work; I feel like it's the only way I can get back to feeling centered and know what my body is capable of doing. I'll work in my pointe shoes for one or two exercises. Then it's 15 minutes till curtain, and I have to get in my costume and get onstage.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Are Millennials Predisposed to Being Perfectionists?

Thinkstock

Results of a recent study published in the journal Psychological Bulletin found that millennials are the generation most predisposed to perfectionism. Factor in a serious study of ballet—constantly critiquing your movements in the mirror and dealing with strict instructors and talented competition—and you've only upped the ante.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Sascha Radetsky Named Artistic Director of ABT Studio Company

Sascha Radetsky. Photo by Renata Pavam, Courtesy ABT.

There aren't many dancers who've had as varied a post-stage career as Sascha Radetsky. Since retiring in 2014, the former American Ballet Theatre soloist and Center Stage star has reprised his role as Charlie in Center Stage: On Pointe; acted in two television programs (Starz network's Flesh and Bone and Hallmark Channel's A Nutcracker Christmas) and choreographed Misty Copeland's famous Under Armour commercial. He's also written articles for Vogue, Playbill and Dance Magazine, and he currently directs the ABT/NYU Master's in Ballet Pedagogy program. Now he has a new title to add to his credentials: artistic director of ABT Studio Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The Black Iris Project Photographed 100 Black Dancers Around NYC in Celebration of Nelson Mandela's Centennial

New York City Ballet's Olivia Boisson. Photo by Melika Dez, Courtesy Black Iris Project.

In 2016, choreographer Jeremy McQueen founded the Black Iris Project with the aim of bringing together predominantly minority dancers each summer to create works that celebrate diversity and black history. This year, he's mixing it up. In honor of South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday on July 18, McQueen created 100 FISTS in collaboration with photographer Melika Dez. Each day, for the hundred days leading up to Mandela's birthday, BIP has released a photo on social media of a black dancer in a New York City location, posed with their hand in a fist. Each photo is paired with an inspirational quote by Mandela. Pointe caught up with McQueen to find out how this project came together and what's next for the fledgling collective.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: ABT's "Whipped Cream" Returns, The Joyce Ballet Festival Continues, and More!

Barak Ballet will perform E/SPACE at Joyce Ballet Festival this weekend. Photo David Friedman, Courtesy of Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


ABT Wraps Up Its Met Season with Whipped Cream

American Ballet Theatre's eight-week summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, will wrap up this Saturday. From July 2-7, the company will perform Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. This candy-coated surrealist ballet features wacky, intricate sets and costumes from Mark Ryden and tells the story of a boy in a Viennese pastry shop who overindulges and falls into a state of wild intoxication that takes him on a journey reminiscent of Act II of The Nutcracker. For a behind-the-scenes look, check out these backstage photos from the 2017 premiere. During the run, Arron Scott will make his debut as The Boy, and Gabe Stone Shayer will make his New York debut in the same role. Thomas Forster and Calvin Royal III will perform as Prince Coffee for the first time in New York.


Keep reading... Show less

Viral Videos

Sponsored

