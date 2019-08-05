Hey, Bunheads! Check Out These Adorable, Inclusive New Ballerina iMessage Stickers

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the ballet emoji that is due to hit iPhones everywhere this September, we might have something even better to add tutus to your texts in the meantime—these cute new ballerina iMessage stickers, now available for download from the App Store.
Not only does the "Beautiful Ballerinas" sticker pack include a pair of pointe shoes and a tiny dance recital stage, there are also individual stickers for five different ballet steps, including a pirouette, arabesque, curtsy, fifth position relevé and grand jeté, just in case you wanted to type out some new choreo in your texts.
A short video of the Beautiful Ballerinas Ballet Dance iMessage Stickers for iPhone demonstrating how to combine the stage sticker and a dancer sticker
But what's coolest about the stickers is how inclusive they are. Not only can you pick if you want your adorable sticker ballerina to perform a jeté or a relevé, you can choose from ballerinas of all skin tones, eye shapes and hair textures. "We're hoping that pretty much every aspiring ballerina can find a ballet dancer in our sticker pack that looks a lot like her," says Jill Barletti, author of Dance Recital, the customizable children's ballet book the stickers are based on.
So, the next time you need to tell one of your friends, "I can't, I have dance" you can skip all the talking and just, as Barletti says, #SayItWithBallet!