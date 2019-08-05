Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Training
Cadence Neenan
Aug. 05, 2019 10:50AM EST

Hey, Bunheads! Check Out These Adorable, Inclusive New Ballerina iMessage Stickers

Courtesy Jill Barletti

If you've been waiting with bated breath for the ballet emoji that is due to hit iPhones everywhere this September, we might have something even better to add tutus to your texts in the meantime—these cute new ballerina iMessage stickers, now available for download from the App Store.

Not only does the "Beautiful Ballerinas" sticker pack include a pair of pointe shoes and a tiny dance recital stage, there are also individual stickers for five different ballet steps, including a pirouette, arabesque, curtsy, fifth position relevé and grand jeté, just in case you wanted to type out some new choreo in your texts.

A short video of the Beautiful Ballerinas Ballet Dance iMessage Stickers for iPhone demonstrating how to combine the stage sticker and a dancer sticker

But what's coolest about the stickers is how inclusive they are. Not only can you pick if you want your adorable sticker ballerina to perform a jeté or a relevé, you can choose from ballerinas of all skin tones, eye shapes and hair textures. "We're hoping that pretty much every aspiring ballerina can find a ballet dancer in our sticker pack that looks a lot like her," says Jill Barletti, author of Dance Recital, the customizable children's ballet book the stickers are based on.

So, the next time you need to tell one of your friends, "I can't, I have dance" you can skip all the talking and just, as Barletti says, #SayItWithBallet!

ballet imessage stickers jill barletti ballet stickers ballet emoji
Ballet Stars

Dancing Down Under: 6 American Dancers on Life at Royal New Zealand Ballet

Royal New Zealand Ballet dancers Kate Kadow, Katherine Minor and Katherine Precourt rehearse Balanchine's Serenade. Photo by Stephen A'Court, Courtesy RNZB.

Though the Royal New Zealand Ballet has seen a lot of upheaval in recent years, it's now attracting dancers from the U.S. again. Six American women are currently working for the Wellington-based company: Two of them, soloist Katherine Minor and dancer Leonora Voigtlander, joined in 2014, shortly before the end of Ethan Stiefel's tenure as artistic director, while the others were drawn to the vision of current director Patricia Barker. In 2018, the former Pacific Northwest Ballet star and director of Grand Rapids Ballet hired principal Katharine Precourt (previously a first soloist with Houston Ballet), soloist Kate Kadow, and dancers Caroline Wiley and Clare Schellenberg. (Two other American dancers—former Miami City Ballet principal Simone Messmer and 17-year-old Nicole Denney, are currently there through September as guest artists.) We sat down with all six of them to find out what it was like moving across the world and adjusting to life in Kiwi land.

Keep reading... Show less
Site Network

This ABT Corps de Ballet Dancer Performed in 73 Shows Over 11 Weeks

Jin Zhang, Erica Lall and Betsy McBride in Swan Lake. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy American Ballet Theatre

Erica Lall, a member of American Ballet Theatre's corps de ballet, accomplished an impressive feat this spring: she danced in every single one of ABT's spring Metropolitan Opera House season performances. That's 64 shows—actually, as Lall notes, "it would technically be 69 shows at the Met," since she performed in all of the ABTKids performances as well.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Joyce Ballet Fest Brings in Major Stars, Vail 2019 Wraps Up and More!

Lauren Cuthbertson. Dan Shitagi, Courtesy Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less