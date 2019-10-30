Powered by RebelMouse

Further showing that whatever mere humans can do, ballerinas can do more gracefully, the Australian Ballet created the most beautiful obstacle course we've ever seen, and then put their dancers to the test. Naturally, when it came to execution, the company members went above and beyond: Why jump over a hurdle when you could pas de chat, or run to the finish when you could chaîné?

Watch the full video (which first premiered on World Ballet Day) below, featuring soloist Nicola Curry and dancers of the Australian Ballet.

australian ballet nicola curry
Ballet Stars

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Colorado Ballet Soloist Tracy Jones

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with Colorado Ballet soloist Tracy Jones to hear all about her pointe shoe hacks (particularly for dancers with sensitive skin), her darning tips and the differences between what students and pros are looking for in their shoes.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

#TBT: Anthony Dowell in "Four Schumann Pieces" (1980)

Sir Anthony Dowell dedicated four decades for his life to The Royal Ballet, first as a principal dancer, and then as the company's artistic director. His monumental career is a testament to his love for the art form. That love can also be seen in this solo from a 1980 performance of Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen's Four Schumann Pieces, created for the company five years earlier. Van Manen's choreography slips in and out of pedestrian and balletic vocabulary. Dowell demonstrates his virtuosity by ascending into sublime classical shapes without an intimation of effort.

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

Recovering From a Broken Metatarsal? Try These Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips

Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop explains how to find the best fitting pointe shoes when recovering from a broken metatarsal, plus extra tips on recurring injuries, and getting over the box of your shoes.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

#TBT: Paloma Herrera in "Giselle"

www.youtube.com

Argentinian ballerina Paloma Herrera, who is now the artistic director of Ballet Estable del Teatro Colón in her home country, joined American Ballet Theatre at just 16 years old and was promoted to principal at 19. Over the course of her 24-year career with ABT, she became known for her maturity and range as an artist. Still, ingenue roles remained one of her hallmarks due to her ability to portray youth with honesty. She even danced Giselle for her ABT retirement performance. In this clip highlighting the first act variation in Giselle, she conveys the character's innocence with unaffected sincerity.

Keep reading... Show less