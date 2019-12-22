Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Amy Brandt
Dec. 22, 2019 09:18AM EST

Standout Performances of 2019: Atlanta Ballet in Claudia Schreier's "First Impulse"

Atlanta Ballet dancers in Claudia Schreier's First Impulse. Kim Kenney, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

Midway through Claudia Schreier's First Impulse, the women of Atlanta Ballet stole the show with simple bourrées. One at a time, they traversed the stage backwards on pointe, at warp speed. The effect was cinematic and magical, the audience gasping in disbelief. The dancers appeared to be floating, defying all rules of physics and gravity.

Jacob Bush, wearing a dark blue unitard, lifts Sujin Han, who wears a white and blue leotard, high over his head.

Atlanta Ballet dancers Jacob Bush and Sujin Han in Schreier's First Impulse.

Kim Kenney, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet

But this was just one moment inside of an incredibly dynamic and rhythmic neoclassical work, made possible by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. Set to the music of Eino Tamberg, the moods and meters changed quickly and often, showing off both the speed of Schreier's imagination and the energetic command of the Atlanta Ballet artists. The stark, modern costumes designed by Sylvie Rood and set by Nicole Pearce were made all the more pleasing by the fantastic tableaux that the 16 dancers created to begin and end the work.

Schreier's movement feels like architecture in motion, making all kinds of steps, even bourrées, seem wondrous and new. Perhaps this is due to her ability to inject her own subtle subtext, and loads of historical research, into one of the most abstract of art forms. The result was more than just another successful debut for this emerging choreographer; First Impulse presupposed that the future of ballet is well and alive.

Ballet Stars

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Sponsored by US Prix de Ballet

US Prix de Ballet is Reimagining the Ballet Competition

Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy US Prix de Ballet

The US Prix de Ballet is taking an unconventional approach to the ballet competition—by putting the competitors' health first. After a successful first year in 2018, the Prix is returning to San Diego, CA this February with an even more comprehensive lineup of wellness workshops and master classes, in addition, of course, to the high-level competition.

Though the talent is top-notch, the environment is friendly, says HARID Conservatory faculty member Victoria Schneider, who serves on US Prix de Ballet's elite panel of judges. "The wellbeing of the dancer is the main focus," says Schneider, who awarded three scholarships to HARID at last year's competition.

US Prix de Ballet was born after its founders traveled to the Japan Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2016. "The company ran every aspect of the competition with professionalism, dignity, honor and precision," says founder Neisha Hernandez. "We knew we wanted this level of experience for America."

Sponsored by Colorado Ballet Academy

Here's What Every Ballet Student Should Look for in Their Training Program

Francisco Estevez, Courtesy Colorado Ballet Academy

When you're looking for a ballet program to take you to the next level, there are a lot of factors to consider. While it's tempting to look for the biggest name that will accept you, the savvy dancer knows that successful training has more to do with the attention and opportunities you'll get.

We put together a few of the most important things for dancers to look for in a summer or year-round training program, with the help of the experts at Colorado Ballet Academy:

Ballet Stars

Standout Performances of 2019: Yuriko Kajiya in "Giselle"

Houston Ballet's Yuriko Kajiya and Connor Walsh in Stanton Welch's Giselle. Amitava Sarkar, Courtesy Houston Ballet.

Houston Ballet principal Yuriko Kajiya wowed audiences in her first go in Stanton Welch's Giselle in 2016. But her performance at the company's season opener this September revealed even deeper levels of meaning. All boundless joy and bounce as the smitten village girl (her Albrecht was played by Connor Walsh), Kajiya radiated pure innocence until the mad scene. Her fits and starts took on an unpredictable and macabre essence, which was both thrilling and a presage for what was to come.

