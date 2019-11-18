Onstage This Week: Astana Ballet Makes West Coast Debut, Evelyn Hart Returns to RWB, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Astana Ballet Tours to the West Coast for the First Time
Kazakhstan-based Astana Ballet makes its West Coast debut this week with MASTERPIECES. The company, which blends ballet, national and modern styles, is showcasing Kazakh folk dance The Heritage of the Great Steppe as well as three neoclassical ballets—Ricardo Amarante's Love Fear Loss and A Fuego Lento and Nicolo Fonte's Love's Lost Idols. Astana Ballet stops in San Francisco November 19, San Diego on November 20, Escondido on November 21 and Los Angeles November 22.
Evelyn Hart Returns to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Stage
Royal Winnipeg Ballet celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. November 21-24, the company presents James Kudelka's Four Old Legs in RWB's intimate Founder's Studio. The duet, which explores the concept of growing old, brings former RWB prima ballerina Evelyn Hart back to the stage alongside contemporary dancer Zhenya Cerneacov.
Sarasota Ballet Presents the Company Premiere of "Western Symphony"
November 22-23, Sarasota Ballet presents the company premiere of George Balanchine's ode to Americana, Western Symphony, alongside Balanchine's Theme and Variations and Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Las Hermanas. The program, titled Symphonic Tales, features music played live by the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by American Ballet Theatre music director Ormsby Wilkins.
Miami City Ballet Brings Three Ballet Hits to the Beach
November 23-24, Miami City Ballet returns to South Beach's historic Colony Theatre for Ballet on the Beach. The company brings three hit pieces on the road for this local tour: Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth and Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs.
Carolina Ballet Pays Tribute to Grieg and Beethoven
Carolina Ballet's A Tribute to the Masters double bill runs November 21-24. The program features two works by founding artistic director Robert Weiss: Piano Concerto to music by Edvard Grieg, and 7th Symphony, set to Beethoven.
New Chamber Ballet Brings Two World Premieres to City Center Studio 5
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet celebrates its 15th anniversary November 22-23 at New York City Center's Studio 5. The program includes solos by Magloire for two departing dancers: Founding company member Elizabeth Brown will dance Morning Song to a score by John Cage, and Sarah Atkins will debut a new solo to Franz Schubert. Also on deck is a world premiere by Magloire to Dvořák's Romance op. 12, and the revival of Magloire's 2008 Klavierstück set to a composition by Karlheinz Stockhausen and Phantom to music by Wolfgang Rhim.