News
Chava Lansky
Nov. 18, 2019 04:34PM EST

Onstage This Week: Astana Ballet Makes West Coast Debut, Evelyn Hart Returns to RWB, and More!

Sarasota Ballet's Kate Honea and Ricardo Graziano in Balanchine's Western Symphony. Frank Atura, Courtesy Sarasota Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Astana Ballet Tours to the West Coast for the First Time

Kazakhstan-based Astana Ballet makes its West Coast debut this week with MASTERPIECES. The company, which blends ballet, national and modern styles, is showcasing Kazakh folk dance The Heritage of the Great Steppe as well as three neoclassical ballets—Ricardo Amarante's Love Fear Loss and A Fuego Lento and Nicolo Fonte's Love's Lost Idols. Astana Ballet stops in San Francisco November 19, San Diego on November 20, Escondido on November 21 and Los Angeles November 22.

Evelyn Hart Returns to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet Stage

Royal Winnipeg Ballet celebrates its 80th anniversary this year. November 21-24, the company presents James Kudelka's Four Old Legs in RWB's intimate Founder's Studio. The duet, which explores the concept of growing old, brings former RWB prima ballerina Evelyn Hart back to the stage alongside contemporary dancer Zhenya Cerneacov.

Sarasota Ballet Presents the Company Premiere of "Western Symphony"

November 22-23, Sarasota Ballet presents the company premiere of George Balanchine's ode to Americana, Western Symphony, alongside Balanchine's Theme and Variations and Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Las Hermanas. The program, titled Symphonic Tales, features music played live by the Sarasota Orchestra, conducted by American Ballet Theatre music director Ormsby Wilkins.

Miami City Ballet Brings Three Ballet Hits to the Beach

November 23-24, Miami City Ballet returns to South Beach's historic Colony Theatre for Ballet on the Beach. The company brings three hit pieces on the road for this local tour: Justin Peck's Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes, Christopher Wheeldon's This Bitter Earth and Twyla Tharp's Nine Sinatra Songs.

Carolina Ballet Pays Tribute to Grieg and Beethoven 

Carolina Ballet's A Tribute to the Masters double bill runs November 21-24. The program features two works by founding artistic director Robert Weiss: Piano Concerto to music by Edvard Grieg, and 7th Symphony, set to Beethoven.

New Chamber Ballet Brings Two World Premieres to City Center Studio 5

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet celebrates its 15th anniversary November 22-23 at New York City Center's Studio 5. The program includes solos by Magloire for two departing dancers: Founding company member Elizabeth Brown will dance Morning Song to a score by John Cage, and Sarah Atkins will debut a new solo to Franz Schubert. Also on deck is a world premiere by Magloire to Dvořák's Romance op. 12, and the revival of Magloire's 2008 Klavierstück set to a composition by Karlheinz Stockhausen and Phantom to music by Wolfgang Rhim.

Audition Dancewear Wants To Make Dance More Eco-Friendly

Rachel Neville, Courtesy Audition Dancewear

When you dig through your collection of leotards before class, do you ever think about how they're made, or what they're made from? Chances are, most dancers don't, and Audition Dancewear wants to do something about that.

The company—run by two mother-daughter duos, Kathy and Caroline Perry and Shelly and Suzanna Lathrum—has begun making leotards from recycled materials to reduce their carbon footprint and raise awareness around plastic consumption. The result is a sleek line of leos that don't sacrifice style or function, and that use four or five recycled water bottles per leo.

Keep reading...
Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips for First Timers

Buying your first pair of pointe shoes is a huge milestone. Below, ThePointeShop's Josephine Lee gives some of her top tips on finding the best fit for first time pointe shoe wearers.

Keep reading...
What Keeps These Rock School Alums Coming Back to Teach

From left: Sarah Lapointe, Derek Dunn and Jeanette Kakareka. Courtesy The Rock School

For more than five decades, The Rock School for Dance Education has been launching young dancers into professional ballet careers around the globe. Boasting distinguished alumni such as Beckanne Sisk, Michaela DePrince and Taylor Stanley, the Philadelphia-based institution has garnered a well-deserved reputation for pairing rigorous training with a tight-knit, welcoming community. Their summer intensives are no different, with a wealth of prestigious faculty members, many of whom are Rock School alums currently dancing at companies around the world.

What inspires busy pros to keep returning to their alma mater? We talked to three of The Rock School's buzziest alums about why they make it a priority to come back and teach:

Keep reading...
American Contemporary Ballet Director Lincoln Jones is Making Ballet Relevant in Los Angeles

American Contemporary Ballet in rehearsal. Anastasia Petukhova, Courtesy ACB.

Lincoln Jones felt there was a pertinence missing from ballet when he decided to form American Contemporary Ballet. "People looking at a film today can pick apart screenwriting versus art direction and editing," says Jones. "They are really conversant with it. I thought ballet is never going to feel super-relevant until people can do that."

So how to do that? Connect the audience to the show.

Keep reading...