Ask Amy: Where to Stand at the Barre in My First Company Class?

Amy Brandt
May 29, 2020

I just scored a second company contract and will be taking daily class with the main company starting in the fall. I'm excited, but worried about knowing where to stand at barre. How can I figure that out without taking other dancers' places? —Carolyn

Dancers tend to be weirdly territorial, especially when it comes to where they stand at the barre. This can be tricky to navigate when you're new and in the junior ranks. The easiest way is to politely ask a company member where a good place to stand would be. They'll understand where you're coming from (we've all been in your shoes), and will hopefully point you in the right direction. It's a new season, after all, and they know new dancers are coming in. (Keep in mind that some company members will probably waltz in at the last minute.)

Luckily, it doesn't take too long to figure out who stands where. Over the course of the first few weeks, people will settle into their "regular" places. Please don't fret too much over this—you may be in the second company, but you deserve a spot at the barre along with everyone else.

