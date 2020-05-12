Listening to upbeat music can help with backstage nervousness.

Getty Images

Ask Amy: Tips for Squelching Performance Nerves

Amy Brandt
May 12, 2020

Sometimes when I perform, I get wrapped up in my nerves and make sloppy technical mistakes—things that I don't have trouble with in rehearsal. Are there ways to combat this? —Laura


You're not alone—even seasoned professionals struggle with nerves onstage. But while some dancers thrive under pressure, others can be consumed by anxiety, leading to silly mistakes or a stiff, lackluster performance.

The key is to find ways to focus before you go onstage. Many dancers use visualization, where they imagine themselves giving a successful performance. Others like to meditate or pray to help them feel more centered. I often listened to upbeat music to put me in a good mood (Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" was a favorite). Or, you might like chatting with a cheerful colleague who has a good sense of humor—laughter can be a wonderful distraction when you're stuck in your own head.

Feeling rushed can cause added jitters, so give yourself plenty of time to warm up, do your makeup and hair, and get your costume and pointe shoes on. And take note of behaviors or habits that make your nerves worse. For instance, I learned not to obsess over practicing tricky steps backstage. It was more helpful to try something two or three times and then, regardless of whether or not I hit it, move on.

But most importantly, trust yourself. All of those successful rehearsals count for something. Your body and your mind are prepared

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
advice nerves pre-performance nerves anxiety ask amy

Latest Posts

The cast of Center Stage in a promotional poster (courtesy Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Making of "Center Stage," as Remembered by Its Dance Stars

Whether you first watched it in a theater two decades ago or on Netflix last week, odds are you feel a deep connection to Center Stage. The cult classic, which premiered May 12, 2000, is arguably the greatest dance film ever made. (Dance obsessives might take issue with the "cult" before "classic," not to mention the "dance" before "film.") Jody Sawyer's ballet journey—which combines oh-wow-I've-had-those-blisters realism with wait-does-she-have-magic-color-changing-pointe-shoes fantasy—stands the test of time, early-aughts fashion be darned. We've memorized its highly quotable lines, laughed with (and, gently, at) its heroes, and been inspired by its sincere love of dance and dancers.

To celebrate Center Stage's 20th anniversary, we asked five of its dance stars to talk through their memories of the filming process. Here are their stories of on-set bonding, post-puke kissing scenes, and life imitating art imitating life.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
center stage center stage movie center stage anniversary 20th anniversary dance movie ethan stiefel sascha radetsky erin baiano julie kent amanda schull behind the scenes
center stage
Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Updated: Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Updated on 5/6/2020

Since COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
online ballet performances streamed ballet perofrmances covid-19 coronavirus
coronavirus
Ballerina Carlotta Brianza, center, the original Aurora in Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty. Courtesy Les Poissons Volants/Icarus Films

What to Watch: A New Documentary Explores the Life and Work of Marius Petipa

Here's something new to add to your quarantine watch list: Marius Petipa: The French Master of Russian Ballet, a new documentary by Icarus Films. Directed by Denis Sneguirev, the doc (which will be available for streaming and on DVD starting May 12) explores the life of ballet's most famous choreographer. Interviews with dance historians, writers and directors offer insights into his most well-known ballets and the geo-political climate that influenced them. It also looks at how current choreographers approach his work, from Alexei Ratmansky's meticulous reconstructions to Nacho Duato's adapted Sleeping Beauty. And there's plenty of dancing: the film includes rare archival footage, clips from recent performances (such as Ratmansky's Swan Lake at La Scala Ballet), and captures current dancers like Tiler Peck, Alban Lendorf, Polina Semionova and Cassandra Trenary tackling Petipa's choreography in rehearsal.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
marius petipa marius petipa documentary marius petipa: the french master of russian ballet alexei ratmansky nacho duato

Editors' Picks