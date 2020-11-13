Getty Images

Ask Amy: Finding Coordination After a Growth Spurt

Amy Brandt
Nov 13, 2020
I went through a growth spurt recently, and my coordination feels a bit off, like I'm not connected to the rest of my body. How can I work through this? —Sarah

Growth spurts can be pretty disruptive. I remember how gangly and uncoordinated I felt in eighth grade, as my muscles struggled to catch up with my bones. My hamstrings were so tight, and I could barely straighten my knees! Thankfully, my body eventually adjusted, and yours will too.

For now, take things slowly and intentionally, as you're more susceptible to developing injuries during growth spurts. Your body may feel uncoordinated, but try not to compensate in your technique.

Focus on maintaining good alignment: Are your abs activated and your pelvis placed, or are you sinking in your lower back? Are your knees aligned over your toes and your arches lifted? How are you rolling through your feet during temps lié, relevés and jumps? Use this time to work on transferring weight, coordinating your upper body with the lower body, and transition steps like pas de bourée. Pilates can also help you find more body awareness and strengthen crucial core muscles.

Most importantly, listen to your body and communicate with your teachers so they know what you're experiencing. If you start having a lot of pain or swollen joints, you may need to take things easy for a while and talk to a doctor. For more on how to safely dance through growth spurts, click here.

Have a question? Send it to Pointe editor and former dancer Amy Brandt at askamy@dancemedia.com.

Latest Posts

Taylor-Ferne Morris, Courtesy of Chun Wai Chan

Chun Wai Chan Gets Candid About His Recent Career Move to New York City Ballet

In October, New York City Ballet announced that former Houston Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan would be joining the company as a soloist for the 2021–22 season. Born and trained in Guangzhou, China, Chan moved to the U.S. to join Houston Ballet II in 2010, joining the main company's corps de ballet in 2012. With his princely good looks, polished technique and striking confidence, Chan became a Houston favorite and was named one of Dance Magazine's 2017 "25 to Watch." Recently, he spoke with Pointe about his upcoming move to New York, embracing the challenge of a new style, and his Balanchine bucket list.

Julien Benhamou, Courtesy POB

Tess Voelker Is Only 23, but She’s About to Premiere Her First Work for the Paris Opéra Ballet

Not many 23-year-olds get commissioned by the Paris Opéra Ballet. For Tess Voelker, who grew up between Chicago and New Jersey before moving to Europe to start her dance career, 2020 has turned into an unexpectedly charmed year: In addition to getting a contract as a dancer with Nederlands Dans Theater, she created a pas de deux, Clouds Inside, for POB corps members Marion Gautier de Charnacé and Antonin Monié, as part of a contemporary-choreographers' evening.

While a second national lockdown in France means the November performances have been canceled, Clouds Inside will still get an audience. On November 13, the Paris Opéra Ballet will stream a closed performance of Voelker's work, along with creations by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and Mehdi Kerkouche, on Facebook Live at 8 pm Paris time for €4,49. (Tickets are not available in the U.S.)

Pointe recently spoke with Voelker to learn more about how she landed this remarkable opportunity.

Lawrence Elizabeth Knox, Courtesy Houston Ballet

Behind the Scenes of "Restoration," Houston Ballet's New Dance Film

The hidden gift of the coronavirus pandemic is that artists are discovering and exploring new avenues of expression. For choreographers, that means film. On November 10, Houston Ballet premiered artistic director Stanton Welch's Restoration, a new digital work for 62 dancers shot at 19 iconic Houston sites. Set to the song "Black Lung," by The Dead South, Restoration is now available for free on the company's Facebook, Instagram and YouTube platforms.

The title refers to the company's journey back to work after this year's extended layoff. And while it may still be a while before we see Houston Ballet on the Wortham Theater Center stage, the dancers have returned on a different set of terms: wearing masks, social distancing and dancing their hearts out with Texas-sized gusto.

