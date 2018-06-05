Are You A High School Dancer? YoungArts Applications Are Now Open—And This Is Why You Should Apply

If you are a dancer in high school, listen up! The National YoungArts Foundation has announced that now, through October 12, it is accepting applications to become a 2019 YoungArts winner. Every year the foundation identifies talented teenage artists across multiple disciplines, providing monetary awards up to $10,000, mentorship opportunities (with renowned professionals like Mikhail Baryshnikov), and a chance to participate in regional workshops in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. To qualify, dancers need to be between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12, as well as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Selected winners are chosen through a blind adjudication process and recognized at the merit, honorable mention and finalist level.Finalists are further invited to National YoungArts Week in Miami, an all-expenses-paid week of master classes, workshops and performances. That's also where nominations for U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts are made—one of the highest honors a high school senior can receive.







