Thinking About College Ballet Programs? Here's a Comprehensive Guide to the Application Process

Gone are the days when you had to skip college in order to have a successful ballet career. College ballet programs are better than ever before, providing students with the training, professional connections and performance experience they need to thrive in companies postgraduation. But given the number of elements involved in the application process, choosing the right program can feel daunting. We've broken the college application timeline down step by step to help you best approach each stage along the way.
Christopher Alloways-Ramsey teaches a men's class at University of Utah.
Courtesy University of Utah
Fall of Sophomore Year: Start Your Research
It's never too early to get to know your options, but sophomore year of high school is a great time to start. Talk to your high school's college counselor. They may not be familiar with ballet programs, but they will be familiar with the college application process and timeline. Then, begin your hunt by reading up about different programs on their websites. Don't know where to start? Get recommendations from your dance teachers and read the company bios of dancers that you admire to see where they trained.
Claudia Rhett, who graduated with a BSOF (a BS in music with a ballet emphasis and an outside field in business) from Indiana University this year, found the Dance Magazine College Guide invaluable to her search. The guide, which is published by Dance Media, contains information on more than 600 programs. Once you've come up with a list of schools you're interested in, reach out to their dance departments for more information. "We love talking to prospective students and their families," says Whitney Herr-Buchholz, director of operations and advancement at University of Arizona's dance department. "We encourage students to reach out. We want to help guide their search."
Don't be afraid to ask for direct contacts for professors and current students. "Word of mouth is the best form of research," says Stefanee Montesantos, a 2020 Butler University graduate who earned a BFA in dance performance and a minor in English and creative writing. "It's an authentic source because the person is telling you about their actual experience."
University of Arizona dance students Wen Na Robertson and Omar Rivera in performance
Ed Flores, Courtesy University of Arizona
Fall of Junior Year: Visit Schools
As you head into your junior year of high school, start scheduling campus visits. Nothing will give you a sense of day-to-day life quite like walking around the school's grounds. "Talk to the dancers and watch class," recommends Rhett, who says that when she visited colleges, she considered community involvement and volunteer opportunities, as well as how she'd get around via public transit.
As you tour schools, consider the variables. Think about if you would prefer attending college in the country or a city. Rhett suggests that having an idea of whether you want to attend a big school or small school can help guide your search. Do you want to live on campus in a dorm? If not, what are the off-campus residential options? Be sure to get a sense of what student life is like. Are there clubs or extracurricular activities you might like to join? Are you interested in Greek life? If so, see if you can talk to members of sororities and fraternities. Be sure to get a sense of how the dance department is integrated into the university at large, who your professors would be and what they've done professionally. If possible, get familiar with the area you're visiting, and see if there are nearby ballet companies you'd have access to.
Keep in mind that getting a good feel for university campuses may be trickier this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the schools you're interested in may be offering virtual tours.
Butler University 2020 graduate Stefanee Montesantos
Courtesy Stefanee Montesantos
Spring of Junior Year: Prepare Your Application Materials
Getting and staying organized is key when it comes to college applications. With so many components to juggle, you'll want a clear system in place. "Create a calendar from day one," says Christopher Alloways-Ramsey, assistant professor of dance and recruitment director for the ballet program at University of Utah. "Look at each school's website, find their deadlines and put them in your calendar." Your high school guidance counselor may have some useful suggestions for how to stay on top of these dates.
Make a list of all the required application materials and be mindful that there will be separate components for both the universities and the dance programs themselves. When Rhett applied for IU, she had to submit photos, a resumé and an essay to the dance department on top of her regular application materials to the university, such as SAT scores, letters of recommendation and transcripts. If possible, see if you can complete those components before audition season starts.
If a program requires a video submission, make sure you know exactly what they're looking for. Some departments want specific classwork alongside a variation or two, whereas others may be more open to choreographic submissions in other styles, like jazz, modern or tap. "You can choreograph your own piece, but be sure to say that it's self-choreographed," says Montesantos, noting that admissions committees like the innovation and creativity.
Autumn Eckman's ballet class at University of Arizona
Ed Flores, Courtesy University of Arizona
Summer Before Senior Year: Plan Out Your Audition Season
Have a firm list of the schools you want to apply for before your senior year starts, and then see when they are holding auditions. Keep in mind the time and money you'll spend traveling to attend them and decide how many you can realistically go to. "I applied to three or four programs," says Montesantos. "It's difficult to have an intense audition season when you're a senior. It can be really taxing on the body to do six, seven or eight auditions."
Spring of senior year tends to be the heaviest audition season for colleges, but find out if any schools offer fall auditions. A few programs, like University of Arizona, not only have fall auditions, but they allow prospective students to audition twice. "We're happy to give feedback. If a dancer receives a non-accept and would like to audition again, we encourage them to give us a call," says Herr-Buchholz.
Some schools, like the University of Utah, hold auditions in multiple locations. See if a program you're interested in is hosting one in a city nearby. Also, ask if a video submission is possible. "We offer it," says Alloways-Ramsey. "It gets so expensive traveling."
The audition process might look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While many universities are planning for auditions to resume in person, contingency plans are being created in the event of continued social-distancing guidelines. For example, at University of Arizona, all applicants this year will audition via video submission. "We will not hold in-person auditions," says Herr-Buchholz. "We feel this is the most accessible and safe way to proceed in light of COVID. I anticipate many schools will be making use of video-audition methods in the coming year."
Claudia Rhett on her graduation day at Indiana University
Courtesy Claudia Rhett
Spring of Senior Year: Make a Decision
After you've gotten your acceptance letters, making the final decision on where you'll go can feel immense. Just take a deep breath, consider everything you've learned throughout the application process alongside your financial aid options, and go with your gut. "Don't be afraid to make a mistake," says Montesantos, who notes that transferring is an option if you get to college and find that a program is not a good fit. "If you feel a place is good for you, go for it. If you get there and decide it's not for you, really embrace that change." Go into the process with an open mind, and don't be afraid to ask for help; your professors, advisors and peers want to see you succeed. Trust your intuition, and remember that college is just one step on your dance journey.