ABT's Melanie Hamrick Is Choreographing a Ballet With the Help of the Rolling Stones

ABT corps dancer Melanie Hamrick will be taking a leave of absence from the company's spring season, but for the best reason possible: She's working on her own ballet. Her piece is set to premiere in March, and will feature music curated by Hamrick's longtime boyfriend, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger (cue the moves like Jagger puns).
In an announcement made on her Instagram page, she noted the as yet untitled piece will premiere in March at the Mariinksy Festival New Choreography in St. Petersburg, Russia, before making its New York debut in April at the Youth America Grand Prix's Stars of Today Meet The Stars of Tomorrow gala.
We're anxiously awaiting details on who will be dancing and what songs Jagger might choose, but Page Six reports that we can expect to hear "You Can't Always Get What You Want," "Paint It Black" and "She's a Rainbow." Last fall, Hamrick gave us a hint that a collaboration was in the works when she posted this adorable video of her and Jagger's son dancing to the band's hit, "Let's Spend the Night Together," so we'll be keeping an eye on Instagram for more clues.