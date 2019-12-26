Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Lauren Warnecke
Dec. 26, 2019 03:09PM EST

Standout Performances of 2019: Joffrey Ballet's Amanda Assucena and Yumi Kanazawa in "Jane Eyre"

Amanda Assucena with Grieg Matthews in Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre. Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet.

The Joffrey Ballet opened its 2019–20 season with Cathy Marston's Jane Eyre, where the title role propelled company dancers Amanda Assucena and Yumi Kanazawa to new heights. Assucena, as Jane, brought impressive complexity to the canonical heroine, who grapples with the strict moral compass of her monastic upbringing and her passionate desires. Viewing a flashback of her childhood, she looked on as Kanazawa commanded the first third of the ballet as Young Jane. Virtuosic in her entanglements with the D-Men—a recurring men's corps that serves as a metaphor for Jane's conflicted emotions—Kanazawa's characterization was aptly naïve and immature, but also wise beyond her years.

Stefan Goncamvez, wearing a black cloak and top hat, pulls Yumi Kanazawa, who wear a drab brown dress, across the stage. Amanda Assucena covers her ears in the background.

Amanda Assucena (far left), Stefan Goncalvez and Yumi Kanazawa in a flashback scene from Jane Eyre.

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

A triumph for both ladies, this ballet (which Marston additionally set on American Ballet Theatre last summer) would surely have floundered without their superb acting skills. But it's Kanazawa who gets the true breakout moment, having spent her first few seasons with the Joffrey getting her feet wet in the ensemble. Assucena, by contrast, is accustomed to leading roles, though rarely on opening night. Jane Eyre offered further proof of her deep well of attributes and ability to lead this company.

Ballet Stars

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with Colorado Ballet's Emily Speed to hear all about her pointe shoe hacks.

Sponsored by The School of Pennsylvania Ballet

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

