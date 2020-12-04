Aerys Merrill

Caleb Ennis, Courtesy Merrill

How College Prepped Aerys Merrill For a Career Across the Pond at Northern Ballet

Kyra Laubacher
Dec 04, 2020

This is one of a series of stories on recent graduates' on-campus experiences—and the connections they made that jump-started their dance careers. Aerys Merrill graduated from University of North Carolina School of the Arts with a BFA in ballet performance in 2018.

As a high school student, Aerys Merrill knew she wanted to dance professionally, but her parents wanted her to go to college. After hearing about the University of North Carolina School of the Arts from a friend, she decided to apply. Merrill soon found that the program was exactly what she needed: She could earn a degree and study a variety of academic subjects while continuing her rigorous ballet training. "It ended up being the best four years of my life in preparing me for a professional career," she says. "It's a time that I really cherished."

Always prepared: Merrill appreciated the career-focused atmosphere of UNCSA, recalling one of her favorite teachers, Jennet Zerbe. "She really pushed us in our training, but she also treated us like professionals and wanted us to be as prepared as we could," says Merrill, remembering how Zerbe would share combinations from classes at the Royal Ballet School, where she had received additional teaching certifications.

Aerys Merrill is at the front of a line of dancers in classical white tutus and pointe shoes. She is in pli\u00e9 tendu devant while the dancers behind her stand in sous-sus.

Aerys Merrill (front) in La Bayadère

Betsy Mann Photography, Courtesy Merrill

The whole package: Merrill spent her mornings in classes like history and English before daily technique and pointe or variations. She then dove into dance electives, like music theory, business perspectives, anatomy and biology, before rehearsals. "We learned how to really listen to music, make resumés, go through contracts and understand the body, which is so important for dance."

A shared effort: Collaborating with fellow UNCSA students for the annual Nutcracker was rewarding. "The design and production majors would do the sets and stage work, and the musicians played the music," says Merrill. "I remember thinking, Wow, this is so amazing that all of us students are coming together to put on this show!"

Jumping across the pond: Postcollege, Merrill danced with Atlanta Ballet II and Ballet Memphis before joining England's Northern Ballet for its 2020–21 season. "I've known that I've wanted to dance professionally in Europe, even before college," she says. Merrill was invited to take company class in person after she sent Northern Ballet her performance footage. The director offered her a corps de ballet position on the spot.

Advice for dancers considering college: "I've noticed that companies now really like—and are even looking for—that extra education behind the experiences that you've had. Having college on your resumé is helpful in a professional career because you'll have more knowledge under your belt."

Related Articles Around the Web
aerys merrill university of north carolina school of the arts northern ballet higher education dance degree dancing in college

Latest Posts

Dean Barucija, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

Chloé Lopes Gomes Speaks Out About Racial Harassment at Staatsballett Berlin

In November, the French dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes went public with accusations of institutional racism against Staatsballett Berlin, first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel. In the article, several anonymous dancers confirm her account. Lopes Gomes, 29, who trained in Marseille and at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, danced for the Ballet de l'Opéra de Nice and Béjart Ballet Lausanne before joining Staatsballett Berlin as a corps de ballet member in 2018, under then co-directors Johannes Öhman and Sasha Waltz. After the company told her in October that her contract, which ends in July, would not be renewed, she shared her story with Pointe.


I didn't know I was the first Black female dancer at Staatsballett Berlin when I joined the company in 2018. I learned that from German journalists who came to interview me almost immediately. I grew up in a mixed-race family—my mother was French, my father from Cape Verde—and I was educated to believe that we all have the same opportunities.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
chloé lopes gomes diversity in ballet racism in ballet staatsballett berlin
chloé lopes gomes
Virginia Trudeau, Courtesy NBT

Viva Las Vegas: Life at Nevada Ballet Theatre, Plus Audition Tips From Director Roy Kaiser

Most people associate Las Vegas with "the Strip," where tourists enter a fantasy universe of blackjack, Cher shows and cocktails. But beyond the razzle-dazzle is a metropolitan area of more than 2 million with its own ballet company, Nevada Ballet Theatre. An ensemble of 25 dancers, NBT is now led by Roy Kaiser, former artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
roy kaiser nevada ballet theatre michael caye krista baker cirque du soleil
nevada ballet theatre
Kylie Jefferson (center, back) in "Tiny Pretty Things" (Sophie Giraud, courtesy Netflix)

Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Faces Ballet Stereotypes Head-On

The pilot of Netflix's dance-centric series "Tiny Pretty Things"—based on the YA novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton—will leave you breathless. It touches on, well, everything: love, murder, racism, competition, jealousy, girl cliques, sexual experimentation, eating disorders. And the intricate plot is propelled by equally breathtaking ballet sequences.

Here are the basics of that plot: The Archer School of Ballet is the premiere conservatory in Chicago. During the first three minutes of the episode (no spoilers!), star student Cassie Shore is pirouetting along the edge of the roof of the school when she's pushed off by a hooded man (Her boyfriend? A jealous lover? A ballet master or choreographer?) and dies. Neveah Stroyer, who'd previously been rejected from the school, is flown in from L.A. to replace her.

While the series can verge on melodrama—the pilot does open with a dancer being pushed off a roof, after all—its depiction of the finer details of the ballet world feels spot-on. That was paramount to the production team. "We wanted the dancers to feel represented in their athleticism, and in the sometimes ugly business of making something beautiful," says executive producer Jordanna Fraiberg. "The show encompasses the grit and sweat, before it's wrapped up in costumes and makeup."

Catch "Tiny Pretty Things" streaming on Netflix Monday, December 14.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tiny pretty things netflix netflix shows ballet ballet shows dance shows sona charaipotra dhonielle clayton dance novel dance book kylie jefferson barton cowperthwaite jennifer nichols dance on tv
dance on tv

Editors' Picks