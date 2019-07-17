Powered by RebelMouse

Do you have any tips for starting at a new studio? How can I impress the teachers and make friends? —Jaclyn

Being the new dancer is never easy, but hopefully you'll be able to make a quick transition. Friendliness always helps break the ice, so make an effort to introduce yourself to your classmates and teachers. For the first few weeks, be observant in class—your new instructors may teach differently and be more or less strict than what you're used to. Show them that you're focused, apply their corrections and don't be afraid to ask questions after class if you need help understanding a concept.

You may feel shy around your classmates, but try to initiate conversations and ask them questions about themselves before or after class. They're probably curious about you, as well! And keep in mind that if the school has a competitive environment, some dancers may feel a little threatened by the arrival of new talent. I've always found that those feelings lessen as you get to know someone, so have patience—and be yourself. With time, you'll find a new set of dance friends.

Have a question? Send it to Pointe editor and former dancer Amy Brandt at askamy@dancemedia.com.

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
advice new studio ask amy
The Conversation
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Three Smaller Summer Dance Festivals to Keep on Your Radar

American Ballet Theatre corps member José Sebastian (center) is launching the Hamptons Dance Project with a cast of fellow ABT dancers this August. Rochelle Brodin, Courtesy Hamptons Dance Project.

From coast to coast, and on the shores of Lake Michigan in-between, professional dancers and choreographers are going one step beyond putting together a summer pickup company. Some are now curating multi-evening festivals in their hometowns and beloved vacation areas, and featuring an impressive range of companies, dancers and dance styles. So get ready to plan your next trip—here are three dance fests in beautiful resort areas to keep on your radar.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

What to Watch: NYCB Dancers Splish, Splash and Sauté in This New Site-Specific Video Series

Behind-the-scenes shot of NYCB dancers on set. David Alberda, Courtesy Emily Kikta and Peter Walker.

Tonight, New York City Ballet opens its 53 annual summer season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. But if you're away at a summer intensive or busy rehearsing at your home studio and can't make it to a performance, we have the next best thing: seven new site specific videos made by and featuring NYCB dancers.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

San Francisco Ballet Principal Sasha De Sola on Becoming Aurora

Sasha De Sola and Carlo Di Lanno in The Sleeping Beauty. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

The first time I saw Sleeping Beauty was on video, the Kirov version with Larissa Lezhnina. The music for the first entrance gave me butter- flies. Aurora comes out, and it captured my heart. Larissa coached me for my first sea- son of Aurora, and just the fact that we were sharing the same studio—I couldn't get over it. One of the things she encouraged me to explore is after Aurora faints: You get back up, you look up at your parents and re- center yourself. For me, what feels natural is that you don't want anyone to worry. Maybe there is a moment where you get a little embarrassed. It's those small moments that make it feel very personal to me.

Keep reading... Show less