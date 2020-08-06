Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Adji Cissoko (August/September 2011)

Hannah Foster
Aug 06, 2020

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Adji Cissoko, August/September 2011

Then: Corps de ballet dancer, National Ballet of Canada

Now: Alonzo King LINES Ballet company member

Cissoko, in a teal halter leotard and short black shorts and pointe shoes, leans back in a jaunty pose, smiling on the cover of Pointe, against a tan background with black text.

On being on Pointe's cover: "My Pointe cover was during my first year in the corps at National Ballet of Canada, my first job. I remember feeling super-excited and grateful about the cover, but also a little intimidated. Camera people came during class and I was still so new that I felt a little embarrassed to take that attention away from principals who had been there for years and years. Everyone was very supportive, though."

Cissoko, in a pale sparkly dress and pointe shoes, extends one leg high in the air in a modern position against a gray background.

Adji Cissoko

RJ Muna, Courtesy Alonzo King LINES Ballet

What's changed since then: "When I joined LINES Ballet in 2014, I went from a 70-person company to a 12-person company, and LINES is more contemporary. We work with more choreographers that set pieces on us, so we're actually part of the creation process. Things started to open up for me. I never knew before that dancers could express what they feel or want to say. Worldwide, things have expanded for dancers. We're not as narrow-minded anymore, in many aspects—including skin color. Black dancers are more supported. There are black and brown pointe shoes, which may seem like a little thing, but as a whole, dance has expanded, and I think that's great to see."

Advice for dancers: "Don't be scared to talk to your director and ask questions. After three years at NBoC, I felt stuck trying to be like everyone else when I clearly wasn't. I was the tallest and I'm so long and quite different. I talked to my director Karen Kain and she agreed, explaining that most of the time she didn't feel like the rep was a fit for me. It was actually her idea for me to audition for LINES. When Alonzo offered me the job midway through the season, she was really excited for me. But it could have gone many different ways. I could have just stayed at NBoC not knowing, still waiting for something to happen. By asking questions, we get answers that will help us make decisions for ourselves and our careers."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
cover star cover star revisited pointe turns 20 adji cissoko

Latest Posts

Getty Images

The History of Pointe Shoes: The Landmark Moments That Made Ballet's Signature Shoe What It Is Today

Pointe shoes, with their ability to elevate a dancer both literally and metaphorically to a superhuman realm, are the ultimate symbol of a ballerina's ethereality and hard work. For students, receiving a first pair of pointe shoes is a rite of passage. The shoes carry an almost mystical allure: They're an endless source of lore and ritual, with tips, tricks and stories passed down over generations.

The history of pointe shoes reveals how a delicately darned slipper introduced in the 1820s has transformed into a technical tool that offers dancers the utmost freedom onstage today.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance history pointe shoe history marie camargo linday murray charles didelot amalia brugnoli marie taglioni eliza gaynor minden fanny elssler marius petipa anna pavlova salvatore capezio sue mayes diversity pointe shoes
pointe shoes
Bill Cooper, Courtesy The Royal Opera House

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks from Royal Ballet Principal Yasmine Naghdi

Did you know that Royal Ballet principal Yasmine Naghdi's pointe shoes are actually made up of two different models, combined? Below, watch pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee interview Naghdi on all of her pointe shoe hacks, from her anti-slipping tricks to her darning technique.

yasmine naghdi josephine lee pointe shoes pro pointe shoe hacks
pro pointe shoe hacks
Syvert Lorenz Garcia in Trey McIntyre's Who Am I Here? Courtesy McIntyre

The Trey McIntyre Project Is Back—And Completely Reimagined

By Nancy Wozny For Dance Magazine

Six years after shuttering his popular dance troupe Trey McIntyre Project, its eponymous founder is relaunching the company as a conduit for digital dance films, with a project called FLTPK. "It's not a company of dancers," McIntyre insists. "It's a community of artists."

In March, McIntyre was ready to premiere his David Bowie ballet Pretty Things, his first new work for Houston Ballet in nearly two decades, when the city shut down. With COVID-19 infections in the New York City area spiking, he decided to stay put.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
trey mcintyre fltpk coronavirus digital dance dance films trey mcintyre project
trey mcintyre project

Editors' Picks