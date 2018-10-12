ABT’s Fall Season Brings Women’s Movement into Focus

Last spring American Ballet Theatre artistic director Kevin McKenzie announced the company's Women's Movement, a multi-year initiative to support the creation of new work by female choreographers. ABT's fall season, running October 17–28 at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, sets the project in full swing. The opening gala features a world premiere by tap extraordinaire Michelle Dorrance. A co-commission with the Vail Dance Festival, this work marks ABT's third collaboration with Dorrance this year: She created Praedicere, a pièce d'occasion for ABT's spring gala, as well as a work on company dancers at Vail last summer. The gala performance also includes past and present works by two female choreographers: Twyla Tharp's 1986 In The Upper Room and Lauren Lovette's 2017 Le Jeune, which will be danced by the ABT Studio Company.





On October 19, choreographer Jessica Lang presents a world premiere showcasing costumes and sets by abstract artist Sarah Crowner. "I am proud to be a part of this initiative," says Lang in a statement on the Women's Movement. "If we can ignite all imaginations and find creative potential, we can move from possible to probable that the future will have equality and be rich with inventive ideas and engaging art."