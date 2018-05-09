Powered by RebelMouse
Jennifer Stahl For Dance Magazine
May. 09, 2018 10:52AM EST

ABT Is Getting Serious About Female Choreographers

Claudia Schreier has been commissioned to choreograph on the ABT Studio Company next season. Here, with Ballet Academy East students. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, courtesy Schreier.

American Ballet Theatre is putting more women in charge of its ballets.

Today, artistic director Kevin McKenzie announced that the company is launching a multi-year initiative called the ABT Women's Movement.

ABT will hire at least three female choreographers each season. The idea is that, in general, one woman will create a new ballet for the main company, one will make a work on the Studio Company, and one will workshop with dancers from either group for a choreographic residency without the expectation of a final product.

Lauren Lovette, choreographing here in the NYCB studios, created a ballet on ABT Studio Company last year. Photo by Erin Baiano, courtesy NYCB.

The launch will be celebrated this October during ABT's Fall Gala. That program will be devoted entirely to work by women: a premiere by Michelle Dorrance, Lauren Lovette's Le Jeune for the ABT Studio Company and Twyla Tharp's iconic In The Upper Room, which has been in ABT's rep since 1988.

News

6 Dancers Promoted to Soloist at Pennsylvania Ballet

Newly promoted soloist Nayara Lopes in "Swan Lake." Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.

Pennsylvania Ballet announced yesterday that 10 dancers will be promoted for the 2018/2019 season, including six to soloist. Since Angel Corella took over as artistic director in 2014, PAB has seen massive dancer turnover. Yet, with time, he has slowly shaped the company to fit his vision. Here's a list of who's moving up the ranks.

Six dancers from the corps de ballet will be promoted to the soloist rank. Currently only two company dancers hold that title and one of them, James Ihde, is retiring this month.

News

Onstage This Week: Ballet Austin and Kansas City Ballet Find Never Never Land, Cleveland Ballet Falls Down the Rabbit Hole, and More

Kansas City Ballet Dancers Tempe Ostergren and Dillon Malinski. Photo by Kenny Johnson, Courtesy KCB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


New Peter Pans at Ballet Austin and Kansas City Ballet

Never Never Land becomes a reality this week with two exciting new productions. Kansas City Ballet presents world premiere choreography by artistic director Devon Carney in Peter Pan May 11-20, while Texas audiences can experience the Austin premiere of Paul Vasterling's acclaimed Peter Pan May 11-13. We love this fun trailer that Ballet Austin put together.

Ballet Stars

Paul Michael Bloodgood Says Goodbye to Ballet Austin and Hello to His Next Career: Directing Films

Bloodgood and Ashley Lynn Sherman in "Giselle." Photo by Tony Spielberg, courtesy Ballet Austin.

Paul Michael Bloodgood, a longtime leading man at Ballet Austin, ends his 19-year career with the company this weekend in Paul Vasterling's Peter Pan. But in between layoffs and after rehearsals, he's been steadily working towards his next phase: creating a full-length feature documentary called Trenches of Rock. The movie, which focuses on his father's Christian heavy metal band and the challenges they faced in the music industry, has been enjoying screenings at film festivals around the world—and winning awards along the way. Pointe spoke with Bloodgood about how he's feeling as he ends his dance career and transitions into filmmaking.

What's on your mind as you wrap up your final performances at Ballet Austin?

I just want to be in the moment as much as I can and savor the time onstage with my coworkers. Upon reflection of the past 20 years, the moments of honest emotion and connection with others are what I will cherish the most. There are so many aspects of humanity to explore, and I am so grateful to have had so much time to cogitate what dance has to offer to the human condition.


Ballet Training

Growing Pains: How to Safely Dance Through Growth Spurts

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students in class. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy CPYB.

Courtney Henry remembers a time in middle school when she grew several inches just as her dance training began to intensify. Now a member of Richard Siegal/Ballet of Difference in Germany, Henry would take dance classes at her school during the day, then have more classes and rehearsal at her studio afterwards. "As a result of this constant expansion in every direction—my hormone levels were growing as well—I remember enduring painful cramps in my lower and upper legs almost every night."

Such pains are typical symptoms of a growth spurt, or rapid growth in a short period of time. While they can happen at any point during childhood, growth spurts are most common during early to mid-adolescence: ages 12 to 13 for girls and 13 to 15 for boys. According to Chris Fisher, a physical therapist for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, height change can sometimes be visible in a one-week period. During such a dramatic phase of development, young dancers need to have extra patience and support surrounding their ballet training.

Ballet Stars

Devon Teuscher Spills on Becoming a Principal Dancer for ABT

Devon Teuscher in "Giselle." Photo by Gene Schiavone, Courtesy ABT.

Last July, Devon Teuscher became a principal with American Ballet Theatre. ABT artistic director Kevin McKenzie called her into a meeting and told her, "I think you've done wonderful work—I'd like to promote you." Surprisingly, Teuscher's first thought was, "Are you sure?" Despite having proved herself by climbing the ranks of the company for 10 years, she still felt nervous about her new role. "I had been dreaming about this since I was 8 years old," she says. "But the responsibility that comes with being an ambassador for the company—really, a face of the company—felt like a huge amount of pressure."

Watching her onstage, it's easy to see how the title of principal suits her long lines, elegant strength and crisp technique. Next month she debuts her dream principal role—Juliet in Romeo and Juliet at Metropolitan Opera House.

Health & Body

5 Resistance Band Exercises for Stronger Pointework

Thinkstock.

Whether you're new to pointe or looking for an added boost of strength and stability to make it through performance season, these 5 resistance band exercises will show big results—and fast. Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee demonstrates a series of exercises for toes, feet and ankles, as well as lateral and vertical control, all the way up to relevé.

Videos

