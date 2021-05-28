YAGP Grand Prix winner Brady Farrar. Star Action Shots, Courtesy YAGP.

Congratulations to the 2021 YAGP Winners!

Amy Brandt
May 28, 2021

Earlier this month, approximately 800 ballet students from around the country headed to Tampa, Florida, for Youth America Grand Prix's 2021 Finals. After a long, challenging year full of cancelled shows and summer intensives, Zoom classes from home and socially distanced "bubble" classes, the chance to perform onstage for an international panel of esteemed judges was surely amazing.

This week, YAGP announced its list of competition winners. In addition, 200 finalists were awarded $300,000 in scholarships to internationally renowned academies, including The Royal Ballet School, Paris Opéra Ballet School, Princess Grace Academy, The John Cranko School, American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and San Francisco Ballet School.

Join us in celebrating this year's YAGP winners, listed below. Congratulations to all!

SENIOR DIVISION

Grand Prix

Brady Farrar, 15 - The Art of Classical Ballet & Stars Dance Studio, FL


Women

First: Sylvie Squires, 16 - Jacqueline's School of Ballet, UT

Second: Clara Thiele, 16 - Timothy M Draper Center for Dance Education, NY

Third: Mary Grace Koznarek, 17 - Hinsdale Academy of Dance, IL

Third: Summer Brown, 16 - Pavlova Professional Coaching, TX


Men

First: Yuchan Kim, 19 - Joffrey Academy of Dance, IL

Second: Mitchell Millhollin, 15 - International Ballet Academy, NC

Third: Keita Fujishima, 19 - Ellison Ballet Professional Training Program, NY

JUNIOR DIVISION

Women

First: Natalie Steele, 14 - Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy, CA

Second: Bella Jones, 13 - Elite Classical Coaching, TX

Third: Taylor O'Meara, 13 - Master Ballet Academy, AZ


Men

First: Marcus Taylor, 14 - Golden State Ballet, CA

Second: Noah Campbell, 13 - The Sarasota Ballet's Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, FL

Third: Corbin Holloway, 13 - CityDance School and Conservatory, MD

Third: Peter Hull, 14 - California Dance Academy, CA

PRE=COMPETITIVE DIVISION

Hope Award

Cypress Schaff, 11 - Denver Academy of Ballet, CO


Contemporary (Women)

First: Kiera Sun, 10 - Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy, CA

Second: Angelina Elliott, 11 - Summit Dance Shoppe, MN

Third: Lena Garcia, 11 - Stars Dance Studio, FL


Contemporary (Men)

First: Eric Poor, 11 - CityDance School and Conservatory, MD

Second: Michael Savio, 9 - Stars Dance Studio, FL

Third: Dylan Gaddis, 11 - Ballet West Academy, UT


Classical (Women)

First: Morgan Johnson, 11 - WestMet Classical Training, MN

Second: Maria Qixin Tian, 10 -MorningStar Dance Academy, GA

Third: Ana Lorenza Blanco, 11 - Chasse Ballet


Classical (Men)

First: Eric Poor, 11 - CityDance School and Conservatory, MD

Second: William Kinloch, 11 - Ocean State Ballet, RI

Third: Noah Lehman, 11 - Master Ballet Academy, AZ

ENSEMBLE DIVISION

Contemporary Pas de Deux Winners

First: Odasz Dance Theatre - "Gods Creatures" with Emma VanDeWater, 18, Styles Dykes, 20

Second: Indiana Ballet Conservatory - "Coincide" with Abigail Kimball, 15, Louis Gonzalez 17

Third: BalletCNJ - "The Rose Has Thorns" with Micah Levine, 14, Livia Childers, 15


Classical Pas de Deux Winners

First: Elite Classical Coaching - "The Sleeping Beauty Bluebird" with Isabella Meier 13, Zander Magolnick 15

Second: Master Ballet Academy - "Satanella" with Maya Schonbrun 16, Cruz Vining, 16

Third: St. Lucie Ballet - "Coppelia" with Alessandra Martinez, 17, Joshua Nunamaker, 18


Small Ensembles Winners

First: Dance Industry Performing Arts Center - "Swan Song"

Second: Indiana Ballet Conservatory - "Wings"

Third: Feijoo Ballet School - "Duality"


Large Ensembles Winners

First: Odasz Dance Theatre - "The Thinning"

Second: Jacqueline's School of Ballet - "Cortex"

Third: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Performing Arts - "Approach To Cubism"

Styles Dykes, a young Black man, wears white biker shorts and is shown sliding down into a center split while reaching his arms forward. He dances in front of a bright purple backdrop.

Styles Dykes, winner of the Outstanding Contemporary Award

Star Action Shots, Courtesy YAGP

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Choreographer: Andrea Astuto; Talia Favia

Outstanding School: Jacqueline's School of Ballet

Outstanding Teacher: Magaly Suarez

Outstanding Contemporary Award: Styles Dykes, 20 - Odasz Dance Theatre, NY

Shelley King Award For Excellence: Yana Peneva, 14 - Ballet Conservatory at Skyra, FL

Natalia Makarova Award: Brianna Guagliardo, 16 - The Art of Classical Ballet, FL

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
2021 yagp winners youth america grand prix yagp finals 2021 yagp 2021

Latest Posts

Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

chisako oga boston ballet cincinnati ballet cover story
Sarah Lane in Giselle at American Ballet Theatre. Nancy Loch, Courtesy Sarah Lane

Sarah Lane Opens Up About Her Career, Leaving ABT and Her Hopes for the Future

The last year has been one of change for former American Ballet Theatre principal Sarah Lane. Not only has she seen her career interrupted by the pandemic, she has also had to adjust to life without ABT, the company she danced with for 18 years, her last three as a principal.

Lane and ABT parted ways last summer, although no announcement was made; rather, in September, her name was quietly taken off the roster. It left many confused and bereft—she had developed a devoted fan base, with radiant performances in Manon and other full-lengths during the 2019 season at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
sarah lane american ballet theatre
Erica Raver in rehearsals with Texas Ballet Theatre. Dai Jiyan, Courtesy Tulle Box

After An Injury Sidelined Her Career, Erica Raver Started Her Own Ballet Subscription-Box Business

There seems to be subscription boxes for everything these days from health and beauty, to pet care, wine and even calligraphy. Now ballet is no exception. Tulle Box, a new subscription box of ballet goodies, launched on April 5 and brings together various products to care for dancers both in and out of the studio.

The company was founded by Erica Raver, a former apprentice with Rochester City Ballet. After resigning from her apprenticeship in January 2020 due to a recurring knee injury, Raver was looking for ways to stay connected to her passion for dance. She came up with the idea for Tulle Box that November and just three months later, Raver was creating her boxes.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tulle box erica raver subscription boxes for ballet ballet subscription box career moves
tulle box

Editors' Picks