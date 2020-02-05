English National Ballet Just Named Its 2020 Emerging Dancer Finalists

It's that time of year again: English National Ballet has announced its finalists for the company's Emerging Dancer competition. This highly anticipated annual event, held in front of a live audience and an esteemed panel of judges at London's Queen Elizabeth Hall on May 29, will give six company members from the lower ranks a chance to shine. To prepare, the finalists, who were chosen by their peers, will be paired together and coached by a more experienced company member in a classical pas de deux and a contemporary work. In addition to the jury-selected Emerging Dancer Award, one dancer will receive the People's Choice Award, chosen by the audience. The company will also give out its Corps de Ballet Award, recognizing a corps member for their hard work on and offstage.
The Emerging Dancer Award has been a boon for past recipients; Julia Conway, who won last year, was recently promoted to first artist. "I'm incredibly proud to announce this year's finalists for Emerging Dancer," says artistic director Tamara Rojo in a statement, adding that each brings charisma and artistry to their performances. "I'm so happy for them to have been nominated by their colleagues and those who work with them every day as an acknowledgement of their hard work and commitment last season."
So, without further ado, here are ENB's 2020 Emerging Dancer finalists!
Ivana Bueno
Ivana Bueno
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
A native of Mexico, Ivana Bueno trained at Fomento Artístico Cordobés before finishing her training at the Princess Grace Academy in Monaco. She joined ENB in 2018, and has danced the roles of Balinese Princess in Christopher Wheeldon's Cinderella and Spanish in Nutcracker.
Carolyne Galvao
Carolyne Galvao
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
Born in Brazil and trained at the Bale do Teatro Escola Basileu França, Carolyne Calvao was a 2018 Prix de Lausanne prize winner and won the silver medal at the 2018 USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson, MS. She joined ENB in 2018, and has danced Spanish and Chinese in Nutcracker.
Emily Suzuki
Emily Suzuki
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
Emily Suzuki has been a member of ENB since 2016. She trained at the Acri Horimoto Ballet Academy in her home country of Japan, furthering her studies at the English National Ballet School. In 2017 and 2019, she danced the role of the Chosen One in Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring.
Miguel Angel Maidana
Miguel Angel Maidana
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
Miguel Angel Maidana trained at the Escuela de Danza Mainumby in his native Paraguay, later studying at Academia de Ballet de Moscù in Argentina and the Brussels International Ballet School in Belgium. He was one of eight prizewinners at the 2018 Prix de Lausanne and joined ENB later that year. He's since danced the role of Birbanto in Le Corsaire.
Victor Prigent
Victor Prigent
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
Victor Prigent, originally from France, trained at schools in French Guiana, Paris, Chicago and San Francisco. He joined ENB in 2017 after dancing with San Francisco Ballet and Atlanta Ballet for a season each. He has since performed the roles of Chinese and Freddie in Nutcracker, the Beggar Chief in Manon and Neopolitan in Swan Lake.
William Yamada
William Yamada
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy ENB
Born in Japan, William Yamada was trained by his mother at London's Young Dancers Academy and later studied at the Royal Ballet School. He joined ENB in 2015. In addition to dancing the role of Freddie in Nutcracker, Yamada recently made his debut in WIlliam Forsythe's Playlist (Track 2).