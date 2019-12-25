Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Laura Jaye Cramer
Dec. 25, 2019 12:12PM EST

Standouts of 2019: Colorado Ballet's Francisco Estevez in "Don Quixote"

Principal dancer Francisco Estevez as Basilio in Colorado Ballet's Don Quixote. Mike Watson, Courtesy Colorado Ballet.

When talking about a role like Basilio in Don Quixote, it's easy to throw around terms like "virtuosic" and "powerhouse." "Cancer survivor" is less common, but so is Francisco Estevez, the unflappable 30-year-old Colorado Ballet dancer who took on the role this fall. Not only has Estevez overcome testicular cancer and continues to receive treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, but he is the company's newest (and youngest) principal.

Francisco Estevez, in blue tights and a brown vest, holds a silver cup over his head along with the rest of the cast of Colorado Ballet's Don Quixote.

Estevez and artists of Colorado Ballet raise a glass in Don Quixote.

Mike Watson, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

To an audience, however, health hurdles are beside the point; as a dancer, Estevez has the technical chops and the go-for-broke mentality to leave anyone impressed. Case in point? Holding the notoriously tricky one-armed lift in Act I for an extended period of time—and even getting in an arabesque of his own with partner Asuka Sasaki still overhead.

Francisco Estevez and his partner Asuka Sasaki wear white, gold and red Spanish-style costumes. Estevez stands in 6th position on demit pointe while Sasaki balances in attitude derriere.

Esetvez and Asuka Sasaki perform Don Quixote's grand pas de deux.

Mike Watson, Courtesy Colorado Ballet

But more impressive was the way he truly never stopped dancing in the calmer, less flashy passages. It's all too easy for a dancer who plays a "subtle" Basilio to be overpowered by their Kitri, but for Estevez, a simple gesture seemed as important as a lift. He wasn't a caricature of a Spanish barber, but a nuanced leading man. And anyone who can downplay the theatrics of Don Quixote while still delivering a compelling performance must be doing something right.

francisco estevez colorado ballet don quixote basilio
Ballet Stars

American Ballet Theatre’s Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell Are on the Fast Track Towards Stardom

Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.

Sponsored by Ballet Arizona

The Case for Attending a Well-Rounded Summer Intensive Program

Tzu Chia Huang, Courtesy Ballet Arizona

These days, ballet dancers are asked to do more than they ever have—whether that's tackling versatile rep, taking on intense cross-training regimens or managing everything from their Instagram pages to their summer layoff gigs.

Without proper training, these demands can take a toll on both the mind and the body. But students can start preparing for them early—with the right summer intensive program.

The School of Ballet Arizona's summer intensive takes a well-rounded approach to training—not just focusing on technique and facility but nurturing overall dancer growth. "You cannot make a dancer just by screaming at them like they used to," says master ballet teacher Roberto Muñoz, who guests at the program every summer. "You have to take care of the person as well."

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Why It's Never Too Early to Start Prepping for Your Summer Intensive

Courtesy School of Pennsylvania Ballet

While many of us are deep in Nutcracker duties, The School of Pennsylvania Ballet director James Payne has been looking further ahead, finalizing preparations for the school's summer intensive programs. In January, he and his staff will embark on a 24-city audition tour to scour the country for the best young dancers, deciding whether or not to offer them a spot—maybe even a scholarship—in the school's rigorous 5-week intensive focused on high-caliber ballet instruction. Though he'll be evaluating aspirants, he urges that as a student, you should be equally selective in choosing programs that could galvanize your training—and possibly even your career.

We got Payne's advice on strategizing your summer intensive plan before the audition cycle kicks in:

Ballet Stars

Standout Performances of 2019: ABT's Calvin Royal III in "Apollo"

Calvin Royal III in George Balanchine's Apollo. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

In one sense, American Ballet Theatre soloist Calvin Royal III's company debut as the lead in George Balanchine's Apollo in October felt momentous: a black dancer, in a historically lily-white company, portraying a god. In another, it felt inevitable: Royal is regal as soon as he stands onstage, to the manner born. As Apollo, authority radiated even from his decisively placed fingers. That famous "stoplight" moment, in which the hands open and close in quick succession, like flashing traffic signals, registered with spine-tingling precision.

