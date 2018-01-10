Tune In To These Two YAGP Live Video Streams

We're in the thick of Youth America Grand Prix regional semi-final season, and the famous competition is now being made available to fans everywhere at the click of a mouse. Here are two ways to keep up with YAGP from wherever you are:





Regional Semi-Finals Live Broadcast



Rooting for a friend competing or just want to keep tabs on the ballet world? A live broadcast of the competition is now available here. This weekend (January 12-14) are the Tampa, Florida and Denver, Colorado semi-finals; packages to watch online start at $13.99. You can choose 2, 4, 6 or 12 total viewing hours, and log in and out of the site at your convenience. YAGP is also broadcasting their "Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow" gala in Tampa this Saturday at 8 pm EST. The performance will feature National Ballet of Canada's Evan McKie and Svetlana Lunkina, Ballet West's Beckanne Sisk and Chase O'Connell, New York City Ballet's Ashley Bouder and Daniel Ulbricht and international guest artists Adiarys Almeida and Taras Domitro.

Keep an eye on the YAGP site through March as semi-finals go live across the country and Canada each week in preparation for the New York finals on April 13-20. You can also check out YAGP's Facebook page for footage from the semi-finals in Seattle and Philadelphia last week as well as some individual performances.





Ask The Expert



In addition to watching the competition live, you can now go behind-the-scenes of YAGP with their series of online live Q+A sessions. Moderated by TV journalist Sergey Gordeev, this series gives you the chance to ask top professionals in the field questions of all stripes, from performance opportunities to nutrition and emotional well-being. Each forum has a specific theme—past sessions have been titled "Building a Career in Dance," "Dance in Higher Education" and "Mastering Your Audition." You can send your questions in advance to ask@yagp.org with the name of the upcoming session in the subject line, or type your questions into the comments while the discussion is live on the YAGP Facebook page.

The next session, "How Judges Judge," will take place on Sunday, January 21 at 7:00 pm EST and features former American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School principal Franco de Vita and Charles Askegard, a former New York City Ballet principal and current ballet master at Pennsylvania Ballet. These longtime members of the YAGP jury will give you the inside scoop on how to wow the judges on the big day.