Powered by RebelMouse
Pointe Stars
Claudia Bauer
8h

World Ballet Day LIVE Returns

World Ballet Day camera crew at The Australian Ballet. Photo by Kate Longley, Courtesy The Australian Ballet.

For some of us, every day feels like World Ballet Day LIVE. But the official event takes place on Thursday, October 5, with a free 22-hour live-stream relay showcasing The Australian Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet, The Royal Ballet, National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet. Each will welcome the world into company classes, rehearsals and behind-the-scenes extras.


Since 2014, WBD has become a global phenomenon—last year's broadcast reached 1.85 million viewers in 154 countries. It may seem unnerving to dance in front of the world, but "it's really fun," says SFB principal dancer Dores André. The camera crew navigates around the artists, and, André says, "I pretend they are not there."

Dancers like André, who is from Spain, love that friends and family can see what a day at the office looks like. "That's the beauty of WBD, to show not the final product but the daily work," she notes. And, she adds, "it's really interesting to see what a piece looks like on other dancers, and see what each company is good at."

WBD has grown so much that some companies have staff dedicated to the logistics. "There's a lot to consider, not just technically but also ensuring we provide content that is exciting," says Royal Ballet director Kevin O'Hare. "We have a small team in London who liaises with the other companies, and train dancers in live-presentation skills."


Royal Ballet dancers interacting with the camera crew. Photo Courtesy The Royal Opera House.

The effort is well worth it, according to SFB artistic administrator Caroline Giese, who reports that last year the company got 385,000 viewers—more than 120 times the capacity of its home theater. That audience may grow exponentially this year, as for the first time WBD will be broadcast over social media in China, potentially reaching an additional 500 million viewers. "We were humbled and thrilled," she says. "Dance needs to live beyond the stage, and WBD provides us with that platform."


The Australian Ballet dancers rehearsing "Swan Lake" during World Ballet Day 2016. Photo by Kate Longley, Courtesy The Australian Ballet.

More dancers than ever will participate too, with Les Ballets du Monte Carlo, Ballet West, Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Houston Ballet, National Ballet of China, Northern Ballet, National Ballet of Japan, Scottish Ballet, Singapore Dance Theatre invited to take part. So no matter what hour you tune in, expect "great access and a couple of surprises," O'Hare says. Get all the info at worldballetday.com.

Pointe Stars

Ex-Atlanta Ballet Stars Form Their Own Company

Courtesy Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

After a shakeup at Atlanta Ballet this past April, several leading dancers chose not to renew their contracts. Led by John McFall for more than 20 years, the company's direction and repertoire had favored contemporary ballet. When McFall retired in 2016, former San Francisco Ballet principal Gennadi Nedvigin took over as artistic director with a more traditional approach.

While it is not unusual for dancers to be let go or move on after a change at the top, many were surprised when Tara Lee, Christian Clark, Rachel Van Buskirk and Heath Gill revealed where they were going. Along with veteran AB dancer John Welker, a runner-up in the company's search for a new artistic director, these tenured dancers had planned quietly to form their own company: Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. "We were all at a point in our careers where we were asking 'What do we want?' " says Welker, who had directed AB's summer company Wabi Sabi. "And we were aware that time in this career is short. This city has an energy here. I think Atlanta is ready for another dance company to thrive."

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Hail Cesar: English National Ballet's Cesar Corrales

Cesar Corrales performing an explosive Ali in "Le Corsaire." Photo by Laurent Liotardo, Courtesy English National Ballet.

At just 20 years old, Cesar Corrales has skyrocketed to principal at English National Ballet.

English National Ballet was midway through a precise but polite performance of William Forsythe's In the middle, somewhat elevated last spring when Cesar Corrales burst into view. The 20-year-old principal turned his solo, a minor one in Forsythe's ballet, into a blaze of technical power and audacious phrasing. The tension at London's Sadler's Wells ratcheted up several notches, and his colleagues joined in his contagious energy.

It wasn't the first time Corrales had raised the stakes on stage. In three short seasons with English National Ballet, he has gone from promising virtuoso to one of the British companies' most vital members. Even among the outstanding crop of men hired by artistic director and principal dancer Tamara Rojo, Corrales' feline technique and generous presence have stood out in ballets including Le Corsaire and Akram Khan's Giselle.


Keep reading... Show less

ABT's Fall Season Puts Younger Dancers in the Spotlight

Millepied in rehearsal for "I Feel the Earth Move" at ABT. Photo by Marisa Kraxberger, Courtesy ABT.

Though American Ballet Theatre is known for producing top-tier stars, the company is giving its more junior dancers a chance to shine during their 2017 fall Lincoln Center season. ABT's opening night gala will feature a world premiere by Jessica Lang performed by ABT apprentices, members of the ABT Studio Company and advanced students from the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School.

Today, Artistic director Kevin McKenzie announced the addition of a new work by Benjamin Millepied showcasing 24 dancers from the Studio Company and JKO School. But this is no ordinary piece; Millepied has created a site specific work to be performed during select intermissions on the David H. Koch Theater promenade. Titled Counterpoint for Philip Johnson, the piece is described as "an ode to the theater's architect." It will feature costumes by sportswear designer Rag & Bone and music by minimalist composer Steve Reich. Counterpoint represents the first time that ABT will present a work at Lincoln Center to be performed outside of a proscenium theater. We're excited to see younger dancers at the forefront of such boundary-breaking work.

While site specific work is a valued part of the postmodern canon, it's scarcely used in ballet. Yet Millepied is no stranger to this kind of work. Millepied, the artistic director of L.A. Dance Project, has created a series of films for his company set in different urban locales (like the concrete sprawl of the Los Angeles River.) "Ben takes his work off the stage and offers the audience a different point of view," said McKenzie in a statement. "I think it will challenge one's expectations of how to experience dance."

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Take a Look Inside New York City Ballet's Glamorous Fall Fashion Gala

NYCB Soloist Indiana Woodward in a costume fitting for Justin Peck's premiere. Photo via NYCB on Instagram.

Last night was New York City Ballet's annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater. Billed as "Uniting the Worlds of Ballet and Fashion," the event paired choreographers with high fashion designers. Chaired by known fashion icon and NYCB board of directors vice-chairman Sarah Jessica Parker, the evening attracted big names in the worlds of dance and fashion. This year's gala featured four premieres choreographed by NYCB affiliates: company dancers Troy Schumacher, Lauren Lovette and Justin Peck and School of American Ballet Alumna and current Dresden Semperoper Ballett apprentice Gianna Reisen. Reisen, 18, is the youngest person to choreograph for NYCB to date.

Gain greater insight into the minds of the designers and choreographers in this NYCB produced video, screened at the Koch Theater last night before the start of the show, and check out some of the night's best moments (and outfits) from the red carpet to the stage.

Keep reading... Show less
Your Best Body

The Hidden Health Benefit of Petit Allégro

Pixabay

The next time your teacher makes the class repeat a petit allégro combination endlessly, don't groan. Aside from improving your footwork and ballon, you may notice that you eat healthier after class.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

#TBT: Sylvie Guillem Double Header

Guillem at 20 in her dressing room at the Paris Opéra. Photo via 1843 Magazine.

Sylvie Guillem once said, “I have a lucky physique." Lucky is an understatement; my adjective of choice would be “perfect." As the Paris Opéra Ballet's youngest ever étoile, Guillem effaced previous technical standards with one whack of her leg in William Forsythe's In the middle, somewhat elevated, which he choreographed for her and fellow POB étoile Laurent Hilaire in 1987. Nearly three decades later, we could call the work a classic, but my awe renews with each viewing. There's plenty of stunning film footage of the two in the piece, but I like this clip for its close-ups. From a distance, the ease with which Guillem raises her legs to her ears almost seems like apathy. But here, as the camera zooms in on her kohl-rimmed eyes and silky smirks, we can see her intensity burning through. Guillem's precision is both steely and lyrical, her connection with Hilaire both cool and sensual—her command in the role still unparalleled.

Keep reading... Show less
Pointe Stars

Ballet Manila's Katherine Barkman on Moving From Pennsylvania to the Philippines at 18

Katherine Barkman as Kitri in Ballet Manila's "Don Quixote." Photo by G-nie Arambulo

At age 18, Katherine Barkman packed her bags to move nearly halfway around the world after receiving an email from Ballet Manila's artistic director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde. A competition dancer with no professional experience, Barkman submitted a video to Macuja-Elizalde, and jumped at the opportunity to start her career as a principal with the Southeast Asian company. "It was an unconventional path, but I had to just go for it!"

Barkman's journey started in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where her dance training quickly progressed from recreational classes to studying the Vaganova method with Nadia Pavlenko at the Academy of International Ballet Theater. By 16, she was training privately with Pavlenko for six to seven hours a day. "Most children start that syllabus at age 10, so I had to learn quickly," she notes. "It was difficult, but the Russian style worked for my body and set the tone for me as a dancer."

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!