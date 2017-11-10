Watch This Adorable Clip of David Hallberg Teaching a Video Producer How to Dance

A class taught by American Ballet Theatre principal David Hallberg sounds like a dream come true. And after watching him give a quick lesson to a video producer at Business Insider, we're going to need Hallberg to start a regular class, ASAP. While promoting his new memoir, A Body of Work: Dancing to the Edge and Back, Hallberg taught Business Insider's Kevin Reilly some essential ballet steps. But while Reilly begins by confessing to Hallberg that he's in need of some new dance moves when he's going to a wedding or a club, the steps he learns aren't quite what the average viewer would expect to see. As a bunhead though, the balancés and changements are exactly what we find ourselves wanting to do at parties.

In the cutest video you'll see all day, Reilly starts by demonstrating his go-to step-touch move. Once Hallberg helps him establish a rhythm with an added snap, he moves on to break down all of the ballet basics, which include proper posture, the waltz step, changements and, of course, bowing. Check out our new favorite ballet duo for yourself.







