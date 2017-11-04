New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck is pretty much unstoppable. In addition to her full schedule with NYCB, Peck has danced on Broadway, in a music video, and, she even has her own documentary in the works. What else could she possibly have left to accomplish in the ballet world? An appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," of course.

While we all know how much DeGeneres loves dance (she starts off each show dancing alongside her audience, after all), she's never actually had a ballerina appear as a guest. That's where Peck comes in. Earlier this week, she shared an Instagram pic of her dressing room at the show, revealing she would be dancing on the November 3rd episode.

She even brought her dog Cali along with her for moral support (and the cutest pic ever).

It turns out that Peck was part of the "What's So Great About You?" segment, and it wasn't long before the whole audience got their answer. Appearing at the 2:00 minute mark in the below clip, Peck chats with DeGeneres before turning the set into her personal stage. Making fouetté turns on a hardwood floor look easy, we're officially convinced there's nothing Peck can't do.



