From the stage to your television screen: Tiler Peck just teamed up with Dell Technologies in a commercial. The New York City Ballet principal makes her (very futuristic) appearance around the 40 second mark in a series of quick jumps and seriously speedy chaînés from Hollywood choreographer Mandy Moore. Digitally enhanced, Peck is featured to illustrate a technology Dell is currently developing that will allow the blind to see performances—how cool is that?

We're not sure how Peck and Dell paired up, but considering Peck has made appearances on everything from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to music videos (and is even confirmed to have a documentary in the works), she seems like an obvious choice. Between this collaboration and Michaela DePrince's recent commercial with Chase Bank (plus Misty Copeland's established partnership with Under Armour), it seems like ballerinas may be branching out to take over our TVs—and we're totally okay with it.