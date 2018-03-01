Traveling? Try This Tool for On-the-Go Massage

The Stick, a two-handled pole with rotating spindles, is the perfect massage tool for cramped quarters like waiting rooms, planes or trains, and you can use it while sitting or standing.

Roll it up and down meaty muscular areas, like your quads, calves or hamstrings, to work out general soreness, or massage smaller areas that are harder to target with a foam roller—trust us, your tibialis anterior (the narrow muscle that runs next to your shin) will feel divine. Plus, The Stick has a little give, so you can control how much pressure you apply. Available in multiple lengths and strengths from thestick.com, the 17-inch travel model, pictured here, is the perfect fit for your dance bag.