Texas Ballet Theater Gets Nutty

On December 15, Texas Ballet Theater will set aside its familiar Nutcracker costumes, variations and sets for their one-night-only performance of The Nutty Nutcracker. A satirical take on the classic story, The Nutty Nutcracker combines the most riotous in current pop culture and politics with Tchaikovsky's well-worn refrains.

TBT dancers portray Elsa and Olaf in the snow scene of the Nutty Nut in 2015. Photo by Ellen Appel, Courtesy TBT.

The show, a total collaboration between the dancers and artistic and production staff, is created after-hours in the weeks leading up to the performance. While TBT keeps the details under wraps until the night of, the past few years have featured the Addams Family, a pas de deux between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and scenes from Star Wars and Frozen.



