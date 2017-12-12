Texas Ballet Theater Gets Nutty

On December 15, Texas Ballet Theater will set aside its familiar Nutcracker costumes, variations and sets for their one-night-only performance of The Nutty Nutcracker. A satirical take on the classic story, The Nutty Nutcracker combines the most riotous in current pop culture and politics with Tchaikovsky's well-worn refrains.
TBT dancers portray Elsa and Olaf in the snow scene of the Nutty Nut in 2015. Photo by Ellen Appel, Courtesy TBT.
The show, a total collaboration between the dancers and artistic and production staff, is created after-hours in the weeks leading up to the performance. While TBT keeps the details under wraps until the night of, the past few years have featured the Addams Family, a pas de deux between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and scenes from Star Wars and Frozen.
TBT Dancers as Clara and Fritz, Star Wars edition, in the Nutcracker in 2015. Photo by Ellen Appel, Courtesy TBT.