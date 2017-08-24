TBT–Roberto Bolle in "La Bayadère" (2006)

La Scala Ballet étoile and American Ballet Theatre principal Roberto Bolle has been everywhere this summer, performing with companies all over the world as well as touring with his own troupe, Bolle and Friends. Still, we can't get enough of this dreamy danseur. This clip of his Solor variation from a 2006 performance of La Bayadère reminds us why Bolle has been one of the most in demand dancers for over two decades.









As Solor, the tall and insanely muscular Bolle looks like he could actually be a warrior just back from a tiger hunt. He brings a regal, slightly arrogant persona to the role, which he pulls off thanks to his exacting technical control and noble stage presence. During every saut de chat and cabriole he suspends himself in the air for a moment, without a hint of effort. If only this variation were longer, because we could watch his soaring jeté en manège all day long. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!