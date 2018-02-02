Watch Pennsylvania Ballet & Boston Ballet Face Off for the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots aren't the only teams bringing Super Bowl entertainment this week. To celebrate game day (and cheer on their region's respective teams), the dancers of Pennsylvania Ballet and Boston Ballet took a break from their usual rehearsals to perform some Super Bowl-themed choreography.



Dressed in their Eagles green, the PAB dancers performed a fast-paced routine full of fouetté turns, sky-high jumps and some swan arms (because they're known as the birds, get it?).

But Boston Ballet also decided to get in on the fun—with five Super Bowl wins, they're used to seeing their team in the big game. Sharing their own video on Facebook, which stars principal Paul Craig and soloist Derek Dunn, Boston Ballet threw in a few Balanchine tricks thanks to some props from Prodigal Son.

This is officially our new favorite way to get in on the football fun.