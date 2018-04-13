Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Calling All Ballet Teachers: Learn to Teach Balanchine Technique from Suki Schorer

Suki Schorer teaching at SAB. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy SAB.

There haven't been many dancers at New York City Ballet over the past nearly fifty years who haven't been directly influenced by Suki Schorer. This summer, June 15-17, ballet teachers will have a chance to learn how to effectively teach Balanchine technique from the former New York City Ballet principal and longtime School of American Ballet master teacher. The workshop, titled Step by Step with Suki Schorer, will be held at the Eglevsky Ballet studios in Long Island, NY.

Schorer has devoted her entire career to Balanchine technique. In the early 1960s, George Balanchine invited her to assist him with a series of workshops for dance teachers presented by the Ford Foundation. After many years dancing as a principal with NYCB, Schorer became a permanent faculty member at SAB in 1972. She has also published Suki Schorer on Ballet Technique and the video series co-produced with Merrill Ashley titled Balanchine Essays.

Step by Step with Suki Schorer is intended for teachers of intermediate and advanced students. Highlights of the weekend include a general presentation on Balanchine aesthetics as well as technique and pointe classes with expanded commentary. Schorer invites the participants to take class themselves in order to feel the differences in their own bodies; they're also welcome to bring a student. She'll also teach excerpts of Balanchine choreography to illustrate how the technique can be applied. And it gets even better: The workshop will include demonstrations by some current members of NYCB. Get a sneak peek of Schorer's teaching style with her five tips for a better entrechat six.

For more information and to register, contact Eglevsky Ballet at stepbystep@eglevskyballet.org.

News

Alicia Graf Mack Named Director of Juilliard's Dance Division: "Dancers Are Thought Leaders"

Alicia Graf Mack becomes Juilliard's director of dance in July. Photo Courtesy Webster University.

July 1 marks an exciting new era for The Juilliard School. Vail Dance Festival director and former New York City Ballet principal Damian Woetzel steps into the role of president, and the dance division will also have a new leader: Alicia Graf Mack, 39, will take over from Taryn Kaschock Russell, acting artistic director for the current school year.

As a performer, Mack was a beloved star at Dance Theatre of Harlem and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and also a guest performer for Beyoncé and Alicia Keys.

But she's no stranger to higher education. Early in her career, she earned an undergraduate degree in history from Columbia University, and, later, she took a break from dancing with Ailey and pursued a master's at Washington University in St. Louis. She majored in nonprofit management, focusing on arts administration.

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

Ballet Stars

How Madeline DeVries Stays Strong and Limber for Alonzo King's Work

Madeline DeVries cultivates strength and fluidity for Alonzo King's works. Photo by Stacy Ebstyne, Courtesy LINES.

Madeline DeVries, of Alonzo King LINES Ballet, starts her days with a bike ride or strength work.

Warm-up on wheels: Madeline DeVries' commute doubles as a workout. Two or three days a week, the Alonzo King LINES Ballet dancer bikes about seven miles through San Francisco to the studio. "The hardest part is going through Golden Gate Park. There's one uphill section that's always killer," she says. She arrives ready to dance and likes how biking warms up her knees.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Natalia Makarova in “Raymonda”

Natlaia Makarova, via YouTube

The third act variation from Raymonda is deceptively simple–legato and heavy on bourrées and épaulement, it has few pirouettes or showy extensions. Instead, the piece calls for artistry and aristocratic command in order to convey the character's regal persona and the dance's Hungarian flavor. Soviet prima ballerina Natalia Makarova is legendary for her emotive, passionate performances. She interprets the variation with rich soulfulness, flowing through positions with sinuous, unfurling limbs. Her feet tremble like the piano keys as she bourrées, surging and slowing with the tempo. Throughout the variation, her lifted sternum and sophisticated épaulement drum up drama that culminates in her final pose with her head tossed completely back over her shoulder.

Health & Body

Treat Your Feet: The Foot-Care Products Dancers Love

Ashley Ellis. Photo by Albert Ayzenberg, Courtesy Ellis.

Every dancer has learned—probably the hard way—that healthy feet are the foundation of a productive and happy day in the studio. As dancers, our most important asset has to carry the weight (literally) of everything we do. So it's not surprising that most professional dancers have foot care down to an art.

Three dancers shared their foot-care products they can't live without.

Ballet Stars

The Perks of Being a PUMA Brand Ambassador: NYCB's Unity Phelan's Whirlwind Tour to Asia

NYCB's Unity Phelan in Indonesia. Photo Courtesy PUMA.

Last month, New York City Ballet soloist Unity Phelan spent a whirlwind 10 days in Asia with PUMA, unveiling their ballet-inspired workout line, En Pointe, which was created with input from NYCB dancers. Phelan traveled to five cities—Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta and Shanghai—to give demonstrations and teach the NYCB x PUMA workout, which incorporates aspects of ballet physicality. Also on the tour was PUMA Team Faster trainer and former dancer Emily Cook Harris, who helped develop the workout with NYCB. We caught up with Phelan to hear all about the experience.

Ballet Careers

Let's Be Blunt: Why I Love Dancing With My Husband

Emma Love Suddarth and Price Suddarth rehearse Alejandro Cerrudo's "Little mortal jump." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

Romantic couples within the dance world are fairly common; it's not surprising that a dancer might find a deeper connection with another who appreciates ballet's unique triumphs and trials (not to mention someone else who doesn't mind eating dinner at 11:00pm, with both feet submerged in a bucket of ice). But when it comes to dancing together? Some love it, some hate it. Being able to communicate frankly with your partner, as you could with your spouse, can either smooth out or derail a rehearsal. But, with that, also comes the fact that there is no one else you want to succeed more, and vice versa.

