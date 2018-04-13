Calling All Ballet Teachers: Learn to Teach Balanchine Technique from Suki Schorer

There haven't been many dancers at New York City Ballet over the past nearly fifty years who haven't been directly influenced by Suki Schorer. This summer, June 15-17, ballet teachers will have a chance to learn how to effectively teach Balanchine technique from the former New York City Ballet principal and longtime School of American Ballet master teacher. The workshop, titled Step by Step with Suki Schorer, will be held at the Eglevsky Ballet studios in Long Island, NY.

Schorer has devoted her entire career to Balanchine technique. In the early 1960s, George Balanchine invited her to assist him with a series of workshops for dance teachers presented by the Ford Foundation. After many years dancing as a principal with NYCB, Schorer became a permanent faculty member at SAB in 1972. She has also published Suki Schorer on Ballet Technique and the video series co-produced with Merrill Ashley titled Balanchine Essays.

Step by Step with Suki Schorer is intended for teachers of intermediate and advanced students. Highlights of the weekend include a general presentation on Balanchine aesthetics as well as technique and pointe classes with expanded commentary. Schorer invites the participants to take class themselves in order to feel the differences in their own bodies; they're also welcome to bring a student. She'll also teach excerpts of Balanchine choreography to illustrate how the technique can be applied. And it gets even better: The workshop will include demonstrations by some current members of NYCB. Get a sneak peek of Schorer's teaching style with her five tips for a better entrechat six.

For more information and to register, contact Eglevsky Ballet at stepbystep@eglevskyballet.org.