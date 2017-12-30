Powered by RebelMouse
Free Broadcast Alert: We're Streaming Scottish Ballet in Kenneth MacMillan's "The Fairy's Kiss" January 2–15

Scottish Ballet principals Constance Devernay and Andrew Peasgood in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, Courtesy Scottish Ballet.

We have some very exciting news here at Pointe. From January 2–15, we will be streaming Scottish Ballet's production of Sir Kenneth MacMillan's The Fairy's Kiss (Le Baiser de la Fée). The free broadcast, filmed live in October at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, will be available on Pointe's Facebook page and our website starting at noon (EST) on January 2.


Mia Thompson in "The Fairy's Kiss." Photo by Andy Ross, Couretsy Scottish Ballet.

Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Ice Maiden," The Fairy's Kiss is a one-act ballet composed by Igor Stravinsky in 1928. (Read the synopsis here.) While several choreographers have tackled the ballet over the years, MacMillan's version is especially rare. Created for The Royal Ballet in 1960, the production's sets and costumes proved so elaborate that it was too difficult to pair with other ballets, and the company shelved it after 33 performances. Although The Fairy's Kiss was briefly revived in 1986, Scottish Ballet is the first company to perform it since, honoring of the 25th anniversary of MacMillan's death.

The broadcast stars Scottish Ballet principals Constance Devernay, Bethany Kingsley-Garner and Andrew Peasgood, with sets and costumes by Gary Harris. Check out some behind-the-scenes footage below—then call your friends and plan your viewing party!

5 Dancers Reveal Their New Year's Resolutions

Eileen Frazer with Jonathan David Dummar in "The Nutcracker." Photo by Louis Tucker, Courtesy Ballet Memphis.

And 5,6,7,8... The countdown to the New Year is on!

Here's a peak at what five dancers from around the country are aiming for in 2018.


Eileen Frazer with Brandon Ramey in "Don Quixote". Photo by Louis Tucker, Courtesy Ballet Memphis.

Eileen Frazer, Ballet Memphis

Mindfulness: It's easy to get lost in perfectionism and the stress that comes with this career path. I want to remember to enjoy every performance and be fully present in experiences that come my way.

Be bold: I also want to dare to be bold, further develop the qualities that make me who I am as a dancer and find different ways to share my personality and experiences through the art form.

Family: Since I'm from Panama, I likewise want to keep nurturing my relationships with my family and friends.



Koki Yamaguchi. Photo by Colton West Photography, Courtesy Eugene Ballet.

Koki Yamaguchi, Eugene Ballet

Strength training: My dance resolution is to improve my technique with strength training and stretching.

(Physical) growth: As a short dancer I'm always trying to be larger in my movements.

Peer inspiration: I'd also like to learn new things by watching other company dancers such as Hirofumi Kitazume who performs dynamic jumps like the double revoltade and 540.

The Standouts of 2017: Sarah Lane in American Ballet Theatre's "Giselle"

Lane's performance marked a career turning point. Photo by Erin Baiano, Courtesy American Ballet Theatre.

Sarah Lane's loyal fans had been petitioning for her promotion to principal for years when the American Ballet Theatre soloist premiered as Giselle in New York City this summer. But even the most eager among them could not have predicted that this would be the role to define her season and land her the coveted promotion.

Photo by Erin Baiano, Courtesy ABT.

ENB Star Cesar Corrales to Join The Royal Ballet

Cesar Corrales. Photo by Nathan Sayers for Pointe.

This fall English National Ballet wunderkind Cesar Corrales graced the cover of Pointe and spoke about searching for new ways to grow at ENB. Yet just today ENB announced that after three years with the company, Corrales has decided to leave to join The Royal Ballet as a first soloist.

Corrales rose swiftly through the ranks at ENB; he was promoted to principal this past summer at just 20 years old. While at ENB Corrales was best known for his highly charismatic performances which inflected roles such as Ali in Le Corsaire, Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, Albrecht in Giselle and Hilarion in Akram Khan's 2016 re-imagining of Giselle.

Corrales will perform the lead role in Roland Petit's Le Jeune Homme et La Mort at the London Coliseum in late January as planned. He will officially part ways with ENB at the end of the 2017/2018 season.

Congratulations Cesar! We wish you all the best in this new adventure. And we certainly understand why turns like these are in high demand:

4 Reasons to Hit the (Salad) Bar

Pixabay

Supermarkets and salad bars offer an abundance of leafy greens, but which choice is best for dancers? According to Marie Elena Scioscia, a dietitian nutritionist who works with The Ailey School, you don't have to stick with one option—yes, it is okay if you're not obsessed with kale. Each of her top four picks has a variety of nutrients, so change it up, buy a bag of mixed greens or create your own plate at the salad bar. "It's all good," says Scioscia. Stats below are based on the recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for featured nutrients. Here's what's worth noting in a two-cup serving of each of these greens.

Kale

Thinkstock

Calcium: 20%

Vitamin A: 412%

Vitamin C: 268%

Vitamin K: 1,365%

Plus: 12% RDA of iron

Scroll Through the Winning Photos of our  #pointenutcracker Contest

Allison Whitley of The Dallas Conservatory. Photo via @allydancer_123 on Instagram.

Over the past few weeks we've invited our readers to submit their favorite Nutcracker photos from rehearsal to performance. With hundreds of amazing options to choose from, it was hard to pick just one each day. We loved seeing the endless way that the Nutcracker comes together around the world. We've compiled our 16 photos of the day here, but be sure to search #pointenutcracker on Instagram and Facebook to scroll through the dozens of other incredible images.


New Jersey Ballet. Photo via @njballet on Instagram.


Ballet Arkansa's Megan Hustel with Paul Tillman. Photo via @meghust on Instagram.

Seeing Green: Jealousy in the Studio

Learning from your competition can help rechannel jealous feelings. Photo by Eric Ostling.

They are the urban legends of the dance studio: glass in a dancer's pointe shoes, ribbons cut before she goes onstage. The film Black Swan took things a step further, depicting a dancer so wracked with obsessive jealousy that she turns into a monster.

While these caricatures of the jealous ballerina are far from reality, it is not surprising that most dancers will battle bouts of green envy at least a few times in their careers. “It happens to all of us," says American Ballet Theatre corps dancer Paulina Waski, who despite signing a contract with ABT at 16 admits she's felt envious of fellow dancers. “Especially when you are at the point of transitioning from a student to a professional dancer."

According to Dr. Nadine Kaslow, a psychologist who works with dancers at Atlanta Ballet, jealousy is completely normal. However, it creates both physical and mental tension. “It can get in the way of relationships," she says. When Waski was promoted into ABT, she sensed that some of her colleagues from the ABT Studio Company grew distant. Later, she experienced jealous behavior from older company members. “It felt lonely," she says.

Thinkstock.

Power Through 'Nutcracker' with Jenelle Manzi's Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Energy Fudge and Maple Bars

Courtesy of Manzi

Ballet and baking have more in common than their first two letters. As in the studio, sometimes you attempt something new in the kitchen and it works out great.

And, sometimes, it fails spectacularly—an outcome that New York City Ballet corps member Jenelle Manzi is no stranger to in baking. "The first time I tried to make vanilla cupcakes with this strawberry rose frosting, I was using essential rose oil," she recalls, "I put two drops in an entire batch of icing and I realized I needed about a quarter of a drop. They tasted like perfume. They were completely inedible."

via Instagram

