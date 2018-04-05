Powered by RebelMouse
 Chava Lansky
19h

Stella Abrera Brings ABT Stars to the Philippines This Week

Stella Abrera. Photo by Sarah Kehoe, Courtesy Capezio.

In 2014, first-generation Filipina-American ABT principal Stella Abrera traveled to Manila to guest-star with Ballet Philippines in Giselle. The same year, Abrera set up a small charity, Steps Forward for the Philippines, to help a school in nearby Guiuan that had been destroyed in a super typhoon. Now, four years later, Abrera is back in Manila, with a group of eight fellow ABT stars by her side. April 6-7 the group will dance at the Maybank Performance Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City in a program titled An Intimate Evening with Stella Abrera & American Ballet Stars.

The performances will act as a benefit for CENTEX (Center for Excellence in Public Education), which is a subsidiary of the Ayala Foundation. CENTEX provides a holistic learning experience for promising students from underprivileged families. Abrera was led to CENTEX through Sofia Zobel Elizade, a former dancer with Ballet Philippines who founded and directs Steps Dance Studio in Manila. Elizade is acting as the committee chair for the benefit. The ABT dancers visited the CENTEX school this week; according to Abrera's Instagram page (see below), the young dancers put on a charming presentation for their American guests, and Abrera taught a master class.

Abrera said in a statement that this performance has been long awaited. When she realized that ABT was touring to Singapore and Hong Kong this spring and would have some time off afterwards, the moment seemed perfect. Alongside Gillian Murphy, Isabella Boylston, Blaine Hoven, Arron Scott, Roman Zhurbin, Catherine Hurlin, Jose Sebastian and Joowon Ahn, Abrera is presenting Manila audiences with a veritable tasting menu of all that ABT has to offer. Highlights includes excerpts from George Balanchine's Stars & Stripes, Sir Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo & Juliet and Ethan Stiefel's Bier Halle. As the first Filipina-American to become a principal with ABT, Abrera is an inspiration to aspiring ballerinas from all kinds of different backgrounds. "My advice to a young dancer would be to find the drive to work hard from within yourself," she says in a statement. "Strive every day to improve, so that in the end, no one can say that you didn't try your hardest."

Ballet Training

Master Gargouillade With These 6 Tips

Kyle Froman for Dance Teacher.

Gargouillade was a trademark step for Margaret Tracey. Now, the Boston Ballet School director helps the next generation of dancers acquire this "magical little movement." Here's how.

Technical prerequisites: To prepare for gargouillade, Margaret Tracey recommends practicing petit battement battu on pointe ("particularly serré," she says) and fast double ronds de jambe en l'air, especially in the center with a relevé or a jump. In pas de chat, focus on getting off the ground quickly. Then, says Tracey, "there's hope that gargouillade will fall into place."

Rapid-fire feet: "It's helpful to have a big jump," Tracey admits. "But I've seen dancers without that who figured out the coordination and speed." Even though one leg begins, and the other follows slightly after (same deal for the landing), think about it happening together. "That's how the gargouillade looks suspended in the air."

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

Health & Body

What to Do When a Headache Strikes During Rehearsal

Follow these steps for relief from tension headaches. Photo by Thinkstock.

Tension headaches are often experienced by those in high-stress careers (ahem, dancers). Here's how to identify them and what to do when they strike.

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Marie-Agnès Gillot and José Martínez in "Sylvia"

José Martinez and Marie-Agnes Gillot in "Sylvia," via YouTube.

Is there anything more heart-wrenching than a tale of doomed lovers? It's no wonder that so many enduring ballets don't end in happy embraces. John Neumeier's modern Sylvia plumbs the depths of the story for its most melancholy notes. Paris Opéra Ballet étoiles, who make up the ballet's original cast, are masterful storytellers in the emotionally charged ballet.

In this clip from a DVD released in 2006, Marie-Agnès Gillot plays the huntress Diana. Her love faces a fate even more dispiriting than death: Endymion, danced by José Martínez, is doomed to eternal sleep. She dances in memory, a passionate pas de deux with a partner who cannot reciprocate. Diana's inescapable loneliness is etched on Gillot's features: the strong huntress at her most vulnerable.

Viral Videos

Watch This New Documentary Following Emerging Choreographer Claudia Schreier's Path to the Big Stage (Hint: It Involves Wendy Whelan)

Claudia Schreier in rehearsal. Video still from "Sixth Position."

Last summer Claudia Schreier & Company made its debut at The Joyce Theater as part of the 2017 Joyce Ballet Festival. This is a huge deal for any young choreographer, made all the more poignant for Schreier in an age where conversations around gender and race in ballet are omnipresent. Yesterday, Schreier announced the release of a short documentary titled Sixth Position , which follows her preparations for the festival. Luckily, the whole documentary is available online, free of charge—we've included it below. Artfully made with beautiful rehearsal shots and muted colors, Sixth Position gives Schreier a new platform on which to share her creative process and her thoughts on the importance of inclusion and equality in choreography. Another highlight? If last summer's release of Restless Creature only whetted your appetite for seeing Wendy Whelan onscreen, you can catch more of her here; Schreier made a new work on Whelan which premiered at the 2017 festival.

How Former Saint Louis Ballet Dancer Vanessa Woods Turned a Side Job Into Her Post-Ballet Career

Vanessa Woods in Saint Louis Ballet's Swan Lake. Pratt + Kreidich Photography, courtesy Woods.

During her second season at Saint Louis Ballet in 2012, Vanessa Woods' search for a fulfilling side job led her to start her own. With a reputation of being "the business ballerina" (she earned her degree in marketing from Washington University in St. Louis' night program while dancing with SLB), Woods began brainstorming ideas with her mom.

After realizing seniors were overlooked in the dance world, Woods decided to create Vitality Ballet, a program for senior citizens. "I think as dancers we're used to being told what to do," she says. "At times it's hard to figure out what to do next, and how do you properly launch a website, and figure out pricing, and hire teachers?"

Woods teaching Vitality Ballet. Pratt + Kreidich Photography

Ballet Stars

Ballet at the Movies: Catch Svetlana Zakharova and Sergei Polunin in "Giselle" This Weekend

Sergei Polunin and Svetlana Zakharova in "Giselle." Photo Courtesy Fathom Events.

We've been seeing a lot of Sergei Polunin on the big screen lately, between last fall's Murder on the Orient Express and the recent spy-thriller Red Sparrow. But on Sunday, April 8, we'll have a chance to see him in full dancer mode again—alongside Bolshoi ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, no less! The pair will headline in Giselle, part of this season's Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Series. Fathom Events, By Experience and Pathé Live will partner to broadcast the 2015 Bolshoi performance, which featured Polunin as a guest artist, to movie theaters nationwide. It's a rare opportunity to see these two ballet mega-stars dancing together. Click here to find theaters, showtimes and tickets near you. Can't wait 'til Sunday? Check out the sneak preview below.

Videos

mailbox

