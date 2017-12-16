The Standouts of 2017: Lucien Postlewaite and Noelani Pantastico in Pacific Northwest Ballet's "Cendrillon"

Lucien Postlewaite's Prince was anything but charming last February in Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of Cendrillon, Jean-Christophe Maillot's contemporary take on the Cinderella story. He strutted and preened, egged on by his friends. But once this prince met Cendrillon at the ball, his egotism gave way to lyrical grace, from the curve of his neck through his elegant extensions. For her part, Noelani Pantastico embodied the role of Cendrillon, taking us on her journey from a lonely, unwanted stepdaughter to a lovestruck young woman. Both dancers glided through the technically demanding choreography, infusing it with heartfelt emotion. This may be a fairy tale, but the romance felt real.

Their onstage chemistry makes sense: They danced these roles together many times as members of Maillot's company, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. Their February performance was a preview for Seattle audiences this season. Both began their careers with PNB before heading to Monaco. Pantastico rejoined the company in 2015. This fall, Postlewaite followed her lead.











