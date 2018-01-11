The Standouts of 2017: Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy and Da'Von Doane in "Brahms Variations" for Dance Theatre of Harlem

There's nothing more satisfying than witnessing young dancers take their artistry to the next level. During Dance Theatre of Harlem's spring season at New York City Center, Chyrstyn Mariah Fentroy and Da'Von Doane—two dancers who had grown up at DTH since the company relaunched in 2013—brought joy and sophistication to Robert Garland's Brahms Variations. Costumed in sunny yellow and muted gray, the pair were perfect vessels for Johannes Brahms' Variations on a Theme by Haydn, punctuating accents and lengthening through legatos with heightened musical sensitivity.

Fentroy, who joined Boston Ballet this fall, danced with breezy assuredness, her long limbs catching an imaginary wind under pliant, articulate feet. Doane's partnering was simultaneously strong and sensitive, and his mastery of Garland's neoclassical choreography proved a satisfying blend of technical crispness and finessed phrasing. Their performance left a lasting impression, taking each to new depths.