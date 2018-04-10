Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Careers
Hannah Foster
6h

Smile! You're Living Scenery: Finding the Silver Lining in Non-Dancing Roles

A cast of courtiers watch former PNB principal Kaori Nakamura and Lucien Postlewaite in "Don Quixote." Photo by Angela Sterling, Courtesy PNB.

Everyone has to start somewhere. It's a mantra you may repeat to yourself time and time again when you see your name next to less-than-desirable roles on the cast list. Perhaps it's the townsperson, the courtier or the garland girl—that character that makes you feel more like part of the scenery than part of the company. Some dancers seem to leapfrog over or power through this initiation stage, getting cast in featured roles during their first professional season. But the majority of us have to come to terms with standing by the backdrop for a few years, mime-clapping for the soloists at the front.

No matter what stage you are at in your career, you've likely dealt with the frustration of being cast in small dance-sparse roles. But these three dancers show that remaining positive in the face of disappointing casting pays off, both for your peace of mind and your future opportunities.

Confidence When It Counts

For sixth-year Ballet West corps member Ronald Tilton, his average role is higher up the totem pole than it used to be. For example, last season he performed Death in Kurt Jooss' The Green Table. But he's no stranger to being "the guy in the goofy wig literally standing there for half an hour." The Sleeping Beauty was one of his first full-length ballets when he joined the company, and he remembers struggling to simply remain motionless onstage as a courtier. "I thought I was standing still," he says, "but then over the God mic they said, 'Ron. Don't. Move.' "

Tilton has since mastered the art of micromovements so as to not conspicuously squirm, but performing supernumerary parts "where you hand a stick to the prince and that's your role," has had other valuable lessons. Namely, not to get dispirited. "It's important to want to dance more, but not get discouraged when you're not," Tilton says. He finds that walking into a little role with the goal to kill it, no matter what it is, not only impresses your director, but the can-do attitude will also become a healthy habit, building your confidence stores for when you do land that coveted featured part.

Act Like You Mean It

Acting isn't always taught in school, says Orlando Ballet dancer Blair Bagley, but it's something that you'll call upon at every stage in your career. She says that when American Ballet Theatre ballet mistress Susan Jones came to set Don Quixote on Orlando Ballet in 2016, she told a story about a corps member making it into a newspaper review for his acting in the background. The skills translate when you graduate from townsperson to featured dancer, Bagley notes.

Yet in a company without ranks, where everyone technically has a fair shot at featured parts, it can feel harder to come to terms with being cast in small non-dancing roles. Bagley says it comes down to putting in your time. She worked her way up from Orlando Ballet II to joining the main company in 2012. Once there, her lot often amounted to roles like "friend" in Romeo and Juliet, "village person" in nearly every ballet in the classical cannon or "flower" (with a costume that looked more like grass) in Peter and the Wolf. "I wasn't born with crazy feet and legs," she says, noting that her rise to roles like Dew Drop in The Nutcracker and pas de trois in Swan Lake hasn't been meteoric.

"You have to swallow your pride.

Being the girl in the corner crying about your role

is not going to help." —Blair Bagley

But hard work and keeping a good attitude have made all the difference. "You have to swallow your pride," she admits. "Being the girl in the corner crying about your role is not going to help." Her advice? Take a moment if you need to upon first reading the casting, but then keep your head up, do your job and keep smiling. When you look back on this time in your career, you'll be a lot happier with yourself if you had a good attitude.

Patience and Purpose

First year Pacific Northwest Ballet corps member Amanda Morgan sometimes finds herself in an awkward position during casting. "I'm the only black woman in my company right now, and I'm also very tall," she says. On the one hand, she acknowledges that these things have helped her stand out—as an apprentice she got to perform the character Rosalia in West Side Story Suite—but it also means she's sometimes left out of the action altogether. Because of her height (about 5' 11"), she says, "I'm not always used for a lot of corps stuff."

Thus, Morgan has learned to appreciate every moment she gets to be onstage. It's also key for her to have an open dialogue with her boss. "I've had this talk with my director so many times, to just be patient," she says. "Some people move fast up the ranks, and for other people it takes more time. I don't know what's going to happen for me, but I'm taking it day by day."

And in Morgan's opinion, a back-seat view is underrated. As onstage "scenery"—a gypsy in the background during Don Quixote's wedding scene, for example—she's perfectly placed to watch and learn from the principals dancing mere feet away. She also loves the camaraderie of being part of a town scene or corps. No matter how much dancing a role requires, she says, "it's about making something beautiful, something bigger than yourself."

Ballet Careers

Let's Be Blunt: Why I Love Dancing With My Husband

Emma Love Suddarth and Price Suddarth rehearse Alejandro Cerrudo's "Little mortal jump." Photo by Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB.

Romantic couples within the dance world are fairly common; it's not surprising that a dancer might find a deeper connection with another who appreciates ballet's unique triumphs and trials (not to mention someone else who doesn't mind eating dinner at 11:00pm, with both feet submerged in a bucket of ice). But when it comes to dancing together? Some love it, some hate it. Being able to communicate frankly with your partner, as you could with your spouse, can either smooth out or derail a rehearsal. But, with that, also comes the fact that there is no one else you want to succeed more, and vice versa.

Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Lee with Brooklyn Mack in the "Le Corsaire" pas de deux. Photo by Theo Kossenas, Courtesy TWB.

News

Onstage This Week: The World Premiere of Milwaukee Ballet's "Beauty and the Beast," Eugene Ballet's New "Peer Gynt," and More

Atlanta Ballet in Ohad Naharin's "Minus 16." Photo by C. McCullers, Courtesy Atlanta Ballet.

What's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


Story Ballets, New and Old

The world premiere of Milwaukee Ballet artistic director Michael Pink's Beauty and the Beast opens April 12. The ballet features nearly 80 children from the company's affiliated school and is set to a score by contemporary composer Philip Feeney. Take a deep dive into Pink's creative process in the video below.

News

This Just In: 5 Dancers Promoted at Boston Ballet

Chyrstyn Fentroy and Roddy Doble in William Forsythe's Pas/Parts. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy of Boston Ballet.

The season of promotions has begun! Boston Ballet just announced that five company dancers will be moving up the ranks, effective at the start of the 2018/2019 season this fall.

Viral Videos

Watch Tiler Peck's Futuristic Cameo in This New Commercial

Nathan Sayers

From the stage to your television screen: Tiler Peck just teamed up with Dell Technologies in a commercial. The New York City Ballet principal makes her (very futuristic) appearance around the 40 second mark in a series of quick jumps and seriously speedy chaînés from Hollywood choreographer Mandy Moore. Digitally enhanced, Peck is featured to illustrate a technology Dell is currently developing that will allow the blind to see performances—how cool is that?

Ballet Training

Master Gargouillade With These 6 Tips

Kyle Froman for Dance Teacher.

Gargouillade was a trademark step for Margaret Tracey. Now, the Boston Ballet School director helps the next generation of dancers acquire this "magical little movement." Here's how.

Technical prerequisites: To prepare for gargouillade, Margaret Tracey recommends practicing petit battement battu on pointe ("particularly serré," she says) and fast double ronds de jambe en l'air, especially in the center with a relevé or a jump. In pas de chat, focus on getting off the ground quickly. Then, says Tracey, "there's hope that gargouillade will fall into place."

Rapid-fire feet: "It's helpful to have a big jump," Tracey admits. "But I've seen dancers without that who figured out the coordination and speed." Even though one leg begins, and the other follows slightly after (same deal for the landing), think about it happening together. "That's how the gargouillade looks suspended in the air."

Stella Abrera Brings ABT Stars to the Philippines This Week

Stella Abrera. Photo by Sarah Kehoe, Courtesy Capezio.

In 2014, first-generation Filipina-American ABT principal Stella Abrera traveled to Manila to guest-star with Ballet Philippines in Giselle. The same year, Abrera set up a small charity, Steps Forward for the Philippines, to help a school in nearby Guiuan that had been destroyed in a super typhoon. Now, four years later, Abrera is back in Manila, with a group of eight fellow ABT stars by her side. April 6-7 the group will dance at the Maybank Performance Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City in a program titled An Intimate Evening with Stella Abrera & American Ballet Stars.

