Given her fierce personality on stage, and collaborations with brands like Cole Haan, it goes without saying that a dancewear line designed by New York City Ballet principal Sara Mearns is going to be pretty major. After Mearns officially shared the first look at her collection with Só Dança, we can confirm, you're going to want to make room in your leo drawer immediately.

Though just over a minute long, the video shows us plenty of details on what we can expect. First, she wears a quilted vest (which the below video shows is in purple, Mearns' favorite color). And, more interestingly, quilted legwarmers—a unique design she told Dance Magazine all about earlier this summer. Another cool piece to make note of? Mearns' leotard, which includes mesh insert detailing in the front and back to liven up your everyday studio look.

The Sara Mearns x Só Dança collection will make its debut online and in your local dance stores in January. Until then, we're keeping our eyes on Mearns' Instagram account for more sneak peeks—and the Só Dança YouTube channel for more insider videos like this shop local clip.