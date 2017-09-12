Ryan Gosling, You Missed Your Calling...

It's easy to assume that movie stars' dreams have all come true. But Ryan Gosling recently revealed in an interview with The Red Bulletin that he doesn't feel like he lived up to his potential... with ballet.

Gosling studied ballet when he was young (which may not be so surprising given this internet sensation). "I had been training, but I never got the point where I was comfortable with it," he said. "It was a struggle for me. I had an option to do ballet when I was a kid, but I thought it was too girly. So I didn't spend the time on it that I should have. But I really wish that I had, because it can bring such a benefit to your life."

In case that's not enough, according to US Weekly Gosling shared in a 2011 interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that he still takes open class. "I take like a class, like a public class. I'm terrible. Everyone is good except for me... I'm so bad at it and unflexible that they have to bring out a special barre when we do the barre work part of the class."

To that, we say, it's never too late. Keep trying, Ryan Gosling. We, for one, are confident that ballet can bring all kinds of benefits to your life.

And lastly, this certainly puts his La La Land performance into perspective. Check out those barrel turns at 3:05. Maybe he still does have what it takes!





For the full interview with Gosling see the October issue of The Red Bulletin, on stands September 19.

