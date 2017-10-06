Roy Kaiser to Take the Helm of Nevada Ballet Theatre

In 2014 the dance world was surprised when longtime Pennsylvania Ballet artistic director Roy Kaiser stepped down. It was announced yesterday that Kaiser will be rising to the helm again as the Las Vegas-based Nevada Ballet Theatre's new artistic director, replacing James Canfield. Kaiser will be the fourth artistic director in NBT's 46 year history.

The company will be gaining a highly experienced leader. Following his rise through the ranks to principal dancer at Pennsylvania Ballet, Kaiser worked as a ballet master and eventually took the reigns as the company's artistic director in 1995. Pennsylvania Ballet added 90 new ballets and 35 world premieres to their repertoire under his leadership.





Roy Kaiser with Pennsylvania Ballet Dancers. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Nevada Ballet Theatre.

NDT is the largest professional ballet company and dance academy in the state, with 35 company dancers and a vibrant school. Kaiser will hit the ground running with the company's 10th Anniversary Celebration of A Choreographer's Showcase, its collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, opening this weekend. In November the company will reference Kaiser's Balanchine roots with a program titled Classic Americana featuring Serenade and Western Symphony, as well Paul Taylor's Company B.



