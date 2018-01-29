Follow the 2018 Prix de Lausanne LIVE All Week

Yesterday 74 young dancers from 16 different countries (including seven from the United States) gathered in Switzerland for the 46th edition of the Prix de Lausanne. The Prix is allowing ballet lovers everywhere to follow the week-long competition through a live video stream. From today through Thursday, the Prix is streaming an hour and a half of content each day from 3:00 to 4:30 pm Central European Time (9:00 am to 10:30 am EST) showing a mix of rehearsals, coaching, interviews and classes, with commentary by master teachers Naomi Stikeman and Jason Beechy. On Friday and Saturday the entirety of the Selections and Finals process will be live streamed. The Selections run from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm CET (3:30 am to 11:00 am EST) with commentary by Monique Loudières, and the Finals will be presented by 1980 Prix de Lausanne prize winner Deborah Bull on Saturday from 2:30 to 6:30 pm CET (8:30 am to 12:30 pm EST). The Finals can also be viewed in Chinese with commentary by 1994 prize winner CAO Chi. The daily live stream can be found on the Prix de Lausanne Facebook page. And if you don't want to get up in the middle of the night to watch live, that's no problem; the videos will remain on the page.

The Finals will also include an interlude performance featuring a pas de deux by Mariinsky Theatre dancers Kristina Shapran and Xander Parish, as well as the world premiere of Goyo Montero's Pulse as part of the Partner Schools Choreographic Project. In its first year, the Choreographic Project brings together 50 top students from the Prix's partner schools to work with Montero and perform his new work.

Check out today's installment below, following contestants in contemporary class with Duncan Rownes and practicing their variations (and adjusting to the rake) on the Beaulieu Theater stage.